Jefferson County, PA

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

By exploreJefferson
explorejeffersonpa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrookville Laurel Festival Queen Abby Keth spent time at the Battle of the...

www.explorejeffersonpa.com

explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Destiny

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Destiny. Destiny is a female mixed-breed puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Destiny is friendly, playful, and funny. She was born at the shelter on February 2, 2022. Her mother is...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley still needs volunteers for event

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– An event that draws thousands to see it, Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley, is set to take place June 23 to June 26 but volunteers are still needed. There are multiple slots that folks can sign up to volunteer for. There are needs for volunteers to give riders information at the thunder […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Central PA Humane Society receives $50,000 grant

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Central PA Humane Society received a $50,000 donation from the PETCO Love Foundation to help with operation costs. Shelter board members and the Altoona PETCO staff on Falon Lane gathered Tuesday afternoon to be presented with the check. Petco Love Foundation is a non-profit that aims to make a positive […]
ALTOONA, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Florist To Close In July

A longtime florist in the City of Butler is getting ready to close its doors. The Butler Florist on East Wayne Street will be shutting down its operation at the end of July. In a post to their Facebook page, the owner says that after 42 years in business he’s ready for retirement.
BUTLER, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Deputy Waterways Conservation Officers Graduate

​HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to announce that 12 Deputy Waterways Conservation Officers (DWCO) graduated on Sunday, June 12, during a ceremony held at the PFBC’s H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety in Bellefonte, Centre County. DWCOs are...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Oz makes multiple stops at Central PA businesses

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, made multiple stops in the Central PA region including popular Altoona diner Tom and Joe’s and Johnstown grocery store Market Basket. Oz visited the stops Wednesday to talk about how inflation has been affecting local businesses and how gas prices have been harming […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Say What?!: Baby Emu Learns to Run with Help of Custom Wheelchair

A baby emu at a North Carolina sanctuary is enjoying restored mobility after being outfitted with a custom wheelchair. Rhonda Farrell, founder of Bella View Farm Animal Sanctuary in Franklin, said the emu was found in poor condition at a farm in Wisconsin. Read the full story here. Copyright ©...
FRANKLIN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Man Named Co-Winner of $50,000 ‘Big Idea’ Innovation Competition

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Jeffrey Billett of Punxsutawney and Esperanzo Wilcox of Clarion were named co-winners of the PA Wilds’ Big Idea innovation competition. In partnership with the PA WILDS Center for Entrepreneurship, and with funding support provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), Ben Franklin Technology Partners’ recent innovation competition targeted the counties of Centre, Clarion, Clearfield and Jefferson located in the PA WILDS. Ben Franklin has been offering Pennsylvania entrepreneurs and small manufacturers the opportunity to compete in these risk-free BIG IDEA contests for nearly 20 years.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Asparagus

-In a large skillet, bring water to a boil; add asparagus. Cover and cook for 4-6 minutes; drain and pat dry. Cool slightly. -Thread several asparagus spears onto two parallel soaked wooden skewers. Repeat. -Grill, uncovered, over medium heat for two minutes, turning once. Baste with barbecue sauce. Grill two...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Active Shooter Drill Held at Jefferson County Courthouse

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – It started out as a calm, peaceful Friday morning in downtown Brookville. Finally, a break in the rain with sunny skies. Main Street was coming alive for the day and preparations were underway for the annual Laurel Festival. But all that changed at 8:53 a.m. when...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Car Crashes into Farm Tractor Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported in a car versus tractor crash that occurred over the weekend in Cranberry Township, Venango County. On June 12 around 7:11 p.m., Franklin-based State Police responded to Horsecreek Road for a report of a crash involving a car and a farm tractor.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

New Funding Awarded to Venango County Home Rehab Program

FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Venango County Housing Rehabilitation Program received a major boost last week, as Gov. Tom Wolf announced the awarding of a $400,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) fund. The governor named 245 housing and community development initiatives in 67 counties that...
WTAJ

Devil’s Cut Draft Horse Rescue Fundraiser at Woody Lodge Winery

ASHVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Devil’s Cut Draft Horse Rescue is a 501c3 Nonprofit Organization for Animal Welfare in the state of PA that specializes in the rescue and rehab of draft horses at risk for slaughter. Their mission is “comprised of attending auctions as well as bailing directly from kill pens and getting the draft necessary attention for a successful life including but not limited to vet, farrier, dental care and behavioral support.”
ASHVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Roxbury Bandshell hosting free concerts all Summer

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A series of free Summer concerts are underway in Johnstown and are featuring a variety of bands and musical acts. The concerts are being held at the historic Roxbury Bandshell located at Roxbury Park. From now through Sept. 11, concert-goers can enjoy music from several acts that play everything from rock, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Barn lost in early morning fire

Multiple fire departments responded to a barn fire early Wednesday morning in Muddy Creek Township. Butler County 911 dispatched the crews around 3:20 a.m. to 166 Flinner Road. “Engine 13 (Prospect-Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department) arrived on scene to find an approximate 50-foot by 100-foot barn fully involved endangering a...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Delivery driver led police to large marijuana stash in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A concerned DoorDash driver sparked an investigation into a couple once police discovered there was a large supply of marijuana with a 2-year-old living in the home. On May 24, a DoorDash driver told Upper Yoder Township police that they went to deliver food to a home in the Camoset […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Driver Loses Control, Crashes into Trees in Gaskill Township

GASKILL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver came out unscathed following a one-vehicle crash late last week in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the one-vehicle crash on June 9 around 12:55 p.m. Police said a 2003 Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by 37-year-old Angela L. Troup,...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

Community Policy