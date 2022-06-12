The Medical Minute: Aortic Dissection Starts a Race Against the Clock

Counties in the Newsradio HLM listening area are largely high on the list of infection rates and new transmissions of coronavirus. The website Stacker dot com used data from the US Department of Health & Human Services to publish a Top 50 list by highest infection rate per 100-thousand residents through last week. Luzerne County is #5 on the list with 709 new cases, although that is down 26% from the previous week. Montour County is at #11, Lycoming at #15, Columbia at #19, while Northumberland County is at #34. Snyder County finished out of the count. Philadelphia County is at #1, with 5,614 new cases, up almost thirteenfold; Allegheny and Monroe Counties round out the top three.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO