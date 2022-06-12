San Angelo Police: Avoid the 2000 Block of Armstrong St. Sunday

SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo LIVE! presents “A Star-Spangled Banner Concert and Fireworks” on July 3, 2022 at the Bill Aylor, Jr. Memorial RiverStage. The festivities are part of the second annual event called A Star-Spangled Banner Concert and Fireworks hosted by Downtown San Angelo, Inc. will host.
The concert headlines the San Angelo Community Band whose members consisting of San Angelo area musicians who will perform the traditional finale of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Year 1812, Solemn Overture, Op. 49, popularly known as the 1812 Overture. The sky will explode with fireworks from…
Comments / 0