Awareness for Autism Society Ventura County in April of 2022. CONTACT: Paul Carganilla, Community Affairs Manager. Each year, the Autism Society celebrates the month of April as Autism Acceptance Month: an effort to spread awareness and acceptance of individuals and families affected by autism. 2022 marked the fourth consecutive year the Oxnard Police Department joined in this effort with educational community “pop-ups” and fundraisers. This year, the Oxnard Police Department and Oxnard Police Community Foundation teamed with Autism Society Ventura County and local Starbucks stores to raise over $10,675.00 for the cause.

