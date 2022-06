Saturday, June 25, 2022 is the date this year for the Annual Memorial and Meeting to discuss the care of the Antioch Cemetery of Luna. At 10:30 a.m. we will meet in the Chapel to discuss cemetery business with lunch to be held under the pavilion. Those interested may bring and share food; tables will be available. Donations may be sent to P. O. Box 238, Teague, TX 75860, in the event you are not able to be with us. Antioch of Luna is located at 120 FCR 692, off FM 489 West.

TEAGUE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO