That’s the essence of the Curtis Cup, donated over a century ago by sisters Margaret and Harriot Curtis. All one had to witness was the first-tee exit by Caley McGinty and Rachel Kuehn. After hitting the fairway with their drives, the opponents chatted all two hundred-fifty yards to their approach shots. If that wasn’t enough, how about Rachel Heck and Megha Ganne, teammates, signing autographs for little fans just seconds before they were introduced? The Curtis sisters are smiling from their place in the afterlife. The tradition they established in 1905 is alive and well, on both sides of the Atlantic.

