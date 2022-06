Jason Ross Fisher, 47, passed away suddenly on Sunday June 12, 2022 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center. He was born in Millersburg on May 31, 1975 to Walter “Butch” and Patricia (Randles) Fisher. Jason was a member of the Clark Township Baptist Church and the Three Rivers Fire District. He was also a former volunteer with the Walhonding Valley Fire District, starting just out of high school. He was a fan of Nascar, Michigan (Go Blue!), the Yankees, and the Steelers. He enjoyed umpiring, and volunteering at the Moose Lodge for bingo.

WARSAW, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO