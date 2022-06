The Chicago Bulls were coming off a championship and record-setting season. They had three of the best players in basketball and were playing those players like superstars. The best of the best had a record-setting salary, one that would have been equivalent to the supermax in today’s NBA. Meanwhile, Scottie Pippen was on the outside of the top salaries in the league despite playing like a top-10 player.

