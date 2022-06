A Devon school has announced a ban on students wearing skirts in a push toward more gender-neutral uniform. Tiverton High School (THS) sent a letter to parents this week informing them of changes to the timings and structure of the school day and changes to its school uniform policy from September.Among the changes is a new rule stating all pupils must wear trousers.The new rules are being enforced to create a “more gender-neutral uniform policy” and due to a persistent problem of skirts being worn shorter than rules permit. Skirts will still be able to be worn for PE, however....

