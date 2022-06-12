A Pride of Events

Gullotta House has long been a resource for the residents of Westchester who have suffered hardships. But now, Gullotta House founder Matt Gullotta, has set his sights on having an actual Gullotta House home. Gullotta House Needs a Home is a campaign to raise the funds needed to purchase a home to use as a shelter for families in need of help. “We are going to supply 4-to-5 families going through hardship with the opportunity to stay at the house for 29 days rent-free,” said Gullotta. “Giving them the chance to save their money, be responsible and get back on their feet.”
In today’s polarizing political climate, it is important to carefully weigh your options at the polls, considering candidates for elected office like you would a job. In the race for the 95th Assembly District, one candidate clearly stands out – Dana Levenberg. Dana served on the Ossining Board of Education, as Assemblywoman Galef’s chief of staff, and as Ossining Town Supervisor. It’s safe to say she has a firm grasp of the issues affecting us in the 95th Assembly District and knows what it takes to be successful in Albany.
Throughout time and across cultures, the summer solstice has been a time of giddy celebration. It signifies new beginnings, abundance, and beauty. On this year’s longest day, June 21, those who gather at Sleepy Hollow Country Club for the Westchester Ballet Company Gala will feel they’ve stepped onto the set of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Young fairies will leap and twirl, food will sizzle, cold drinks will sparkle, and the sunset will spread over the Hudson River like honey.
Rihanna DeFreitas of Peekskill, a sophomore at Maria Regina High School, was among a select group of students to be named 2022 Hugh O’Brian Youth (HOBY) Leaders and who were recognized for this honor at the annual HOBY New York Metro Seminar held at Adelphi University. Rihanna was one of five students from Maria Regina selected.
In a straw poll last weekend, the Philipstown Democratic Committee voted to endorse Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg in the 95th Assembly District race. Discussing the endorsement, Committee Chair Janice Hogan said, “Dana Levenberg has been very responsive to Philipstown right from the beginning of her candidacy. She’s shown up for events around town, she has met with elected officials, and she has chatted with and attentively listened to many residents. The Philipstown Democrats have been impressed with her knowledge and active governing experience with local Hudson Valley issues as well as state issues. We are certain that Dana will represent all of us in AD95 well!”
I am supporting and encourage everyone to vote for MaryJane Shimsky for Assembly District 92 in the upcoming June 28 primary election. MaryJane has served the community as a Westchester County Legislator and previously on the staff of Assemblyman Richard Brodsky, she brings experience, strong relations, and knowledge. MaryJane has won the strong endorsements of the Westchester County Democratic Committee, Working Families Party, the Hispanic Democrats of Westchester, Eleanor’s Legacy, and Tenants PAC, to name a few.
When I was first elected Village Mayor in 2009, I quickly joined Mayors Against Illegal Guns, now named Everytown for Gun Safety. I commend Sleepy Hollow’s representatives in Albany: State Senator Peter Harkham, Assemblymember Tom Abinanti, as well as Governor Kathy Hochul and Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. They persist in the struggle to get illegal guns off the street while making legal guns safer.
Members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program earned the top awards at the Somers Science Fair on June 4. The sophomores were among 476 students from 35 schools who attended the competition. According to organizers, the competition allows first-year science research students to present their intended research design...
Northern Westchester Hospital has appointed Alexis Lorraine Grucela, MD, an accomplished colon and rectal surgeon, as director of its Institute for Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgery (IRMIS). Dr. Grucela also serves as director of colorectal surgery at the hospital and practices at CareMount Medical in Westchester County. She is recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor.
