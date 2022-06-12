A Pride of Events

Gullotta House has long been a resource for the residents of Westchester who have suffered hardships. But now, Gullotta House founder Matt Gullotta, has set his sights on having an actual Gullotta House home. Gullotta House Needs a Home is a campaign to raise the funds needed to purchase a home to use as a shelter for families in need of help. “We are going to supply 4-to-5 families going through hardship with the opportunity to stay at the house for 29 days rent-free,” said Gullotta. “Giving them the chance to save their money, be responsible and get back on their feet.”

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO