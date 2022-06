MUMBAI, June 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mukesh Ambani’s cricket deal airs an ominous message for his media rivals. His Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) has paid $3 billion for the exclusive digital rights to air the Indian Premier League in its home territory through to 2027. Expect the tycoon to use the sport as a loss leader to accelerate adoption of his streaming service. That will come at the expense of Walt Disney (DIS.N) read more , the previous owner, which has ponied up $3 billion to retain the television rights.

