1507 W Rockwood Dr

2 Bed 1 Bath ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available with community POOL! Wont last long. Section 8 Approved - Subdivision: Casa Del Cielo Condominium. NICE 2 BED 1 BATH SINGLE LEVEL CONDO. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! THIS CONDO FEATURES TILE THRU OUT. All APPLIANCES. VERY NICE LAYOUT AND GOOD SIZE ROOMS. COMMUNITY HAS A COMMUNITY POOL AND PARKING IN FRONT OF UNIT. SORRY NO PETS!!!
YOU'VE FOUND THE ONE - Experience quality living at The One in Scottsdale, Arizona. Our delightful apartment home community is designed with charm and is centrally located near the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, the Scottsdale Historical Museum, and Old Town Scottsdale's Farmers Market. With Arizona State Route 101 nearby, any commute is a breeze. The finest selection of shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations are only moments away. Let our community be your gateway to fun and excitement in Scottsdale.
Gorgeous home on the lake in Scottsdale Ranch! - Beautifully furnished vacation or long term rental located on Lake Serena in Scottsdale Ranch. This home offers every amenity, from gourmet kitchen complete with built-in fridge, beverage drawers, gas range, large island, breakfast bar and is open to the family room with stone fireplace and hearth. There are wood beamed ceilings throughout the living areas, wood floors, huge third bedroom that can also be used as a den, and large master with gigantic walk-in closet and jetted tub and stone surround shower. The second bedroom is ensuite and boasts a stone shower, as well. Outside you will find an oasis complete with swimming pool, grassy area, full length covered patio, BBQ and gate that leads to your own boat dock, complete with kayaks! Pricing depends on duration of stay. $7500 is long term pricing. Call for Seasonal or Vacation rates and terms.
Tempe/Ahwatukee Foothills 3bd home - Nice 2 level home with 3bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, Tile downstairs, newer carpet upstairs, fireplace, low maintenance backyard, great walking trails & park nearby, Call to see inside today 602-230-8125 or apply at www.peakinvprop.com. Location. 3920 EAST GAIL DR, PHOENIX, AZ. Address approximated.
Intimate complex near Mountain Preserve! - Intimate complex nestled in the gateway to Phoenix Mountain Preserve!. This spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath 775sq foot apartment with fresh 2 tone paint and all tile floors!! This unit is in spotless condition! White kitchen cabs, Black appliances including refrigerator!. Second-floor units have...
2bedrrom 1bath w/ private patio - Single level 5 unit complex, all tile flooring, fresh paint inside, new fixtures, remodeled interiors, private patio, security screen doors, new lighting, central A/C, more improvements being done on property, 2 units left to rent, $45application fee, first rent+deposit to move in, apply www.peakinvprop.com.
1 Bed 1 Bath ALL Utilities Included!! Section 8 Approved GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Ambassador Heights. 1 Bed, 1 Bath Remodeled Unit Building near Bus Lines, Shopping, Schools, and Freeway Access.Freshly Painted Units with Ceramic Tiles. Onsite Laundry and Children's Play Area.Ample Parking. SORRY NO PETS. Cross Streets: Glendale and 27th...
We have everything you are looking for! We have beautiful one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans include walk-in closets, upgraded black appliances and private patios. Stand up showers or bathtubs available.Pets Welcome! No weight limit (2 per apartment) (Breed Restrictions Apply) Gated Access with key pad for...
Beautifully renovated one bedroom, one bathroom! - Come and make Modern Quarters your new home !!. We are now giving tours of our Community and taking applications online. * Gated community, with a Swimming pool for summer fun!. * Downstairs. * Corner Unit. * Covered parking. Near schools, shopping centers...
43street Camelback Gated 3bd Townhouse - Nice 3bedroom 2bath 2 level townhouse located in prime location. Hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms upstairs with balcony, downstairs master with full bath, brick fireplace, high ceilings, private patio, all appliances included, stainless kitchen appliances with custom cabinetry, wet bar area, lots of storage, close to major shooping & famous Buck & Rider eatery. Private 2 car carport, Community Pool/spa call to seee today 602-230-8125 or apply online www.PeakinvProp.com.
Perfect credit is not required. Pets are welcome under 35 lbs. Large walk-in closet in Master Bedroom. Balcony with every unit. Quaint property with Gas BBQ Grills.No criiminal background accepted here. Close to shopping, schools and golf courses. You will love your new home!. Location. Baseline and Alma School, Mesa,...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With the threat of wildfires across Arizona, it is time to check your homeowner’s insurance policy. The cost to rebuild after a disaster is rising, and because of the pace of inflation, many homeowners may not realize they are underinsured. Lisa Cooper was forced to...
Tempe Pool Home - This Tempe Pool home is the one you have been waiting for! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has new vinyl flooring in all bedrooms and hallways! Beautiful pool for summer enjoyment! This one won't last long call Robert today at 480-254-7106. Location. 2415 E Geneva...
Surprise 8th hole Hideaway - Fully Furnished VACATION RENTAL - Gorgeous 2 bed/2 bath custom built home located in the Surprise, AZ . This beautiful home features a gourmet kitchen, large open floor plan, spacious master suite, inviting outdoor living space on the 8th hole including your own putting green in the backyard. Enjoy your stay surrounded by the serene mountain and golf course views in the AZ Traditions golf community. Contact me for seasonal rates.
One Bedroom, One Bath. Community Pool and On-site Laundry. - Pecan Tree Apartments is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans with style and convenience in South Arcadia. This is a recently upgraded garden style experience in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities. Water, sewer and trash included.
STUNNING 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with just over 2,000 sqft in Camelback Corridor - STUNNING 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with just over 2,000 sqft in Camelback Corridor. This property truly has it all! Built in 2017 with. gorgeous modern finishes through out. Open floor plan features...
SRP said power was out for just under two hours on Tuesday afternoon. Around 4,500 customers in Gilbert and Chandler were affected. The high was 104 degrees, with temperatures expected to reach 110 near the weekend. The reason for the power outage was unknown as of late Tuesday. This is...
Comments / 0