6801 N. 25th Drive Attn: Leasing Office

Gorgeous home on the lake in Scottsdale Ranch! - Beautifully furnished vacation or long term rental located on Lake Serena in Scottsdale Ranch. This home offers every amenity, from gourmet kitchen complete with built-in fridge, beverage drawers, gas range, large island, breakfast bar and is open to the family room with stone fireplace and hearth. There are wood beamed ceilings throughout the living areas, wood floors, huge third bedroom that can also be used as a den, and large master with gigantic walk-in closet and jetted tub and stone surround shower. The second bedroom is ensuite and boasts a stone shower, as well. Outside you will find an oasis complete with swimming pool, grassy area, full length covered patio, BBQ and gate that leads to your own boat dock, complete with kayaks! Pricing depends on duration of stay. $7500 is long term pricing. Call for Seasonal or Vacation rates and terms.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO