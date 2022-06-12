ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3302 N 7TH ST #132 132

oucampus.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 bedroom 2 bathroom Available NOW!! - Resort style living in this Two Bedroom, Two Bath condo! Community Pool & Clubhouse that boasts fitness center,...

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

Related
oucampus.org

2333 W Glenrosa Ave #116

2 Bed 1 Bath ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available with community POOL! Wont last long. Section 8 Approved - Subdivision: Casa Del Cielo Condominium. NICE 2 BED 1 BATH SINGLE LEVEL CONDO. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! THIS CONDO FEATURES TILE THRU OUT. All APPLIANCES. VERY NICE LAYOUT AND GOOD SIZE ROOMS. COMMUNITY HAS A COMMUNITY POOL AND PARKING IN FRONT OF UNIT. SORRY NO PETS!!!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

10193 E Bayview Dr

Gorgeous home on the lake in Scottsdale Ranch! - Beautifully furnished vacation or long term rental located on Lake Serena in Scottsdale Ranch. This home offers every amenity, from gourmet kitchen complete with built-in fridge, beverage drawers, gas range, large island, breakfast bar and is open to the family room with stone fireplace and hearth. There are wood beamed ceilings throughout the living areas, wood floors, huge third bedroom that can also be used as a den, and large master with gigantic walk-in closet and jetted tub and stone surround shower. The second bedroom is ensuite and boasts a stone shower, as well. Outside you will find an oasis complete with swimming pool, grassy area, full length covered patio, BBQ and gate that leads to your own boat dock, complete with kayaks! Pricing depends on duration of stay. $7500 is long term pricing. Call for Seasonal or Vacation rates and terms.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

The Flats at 2030

One bedroom. Stainless Steel Appliances, Open Floor Plan, Newly Updated! - Flat Rate Utilities! Call for specials!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

3620 N Miller Road

YOU'VE FOUND THE ONE - Experience quality living at The One in Scottsdale, Arizona. Our delightful apartment home community is designed with charm and is centrally located near the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, the Scottsdale Historical Museum, and Old Town Scottsdale's Farmers Market. With Arizona State Route 101 nearby, any commute is a breeze. The finest selection of shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations are only moments away. Let our community be your gateway to fun and excitement in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Coda#Real Estate#Billiards Movie#Az Address
oucampus.org

3920 EAST GAIL DR

Tempe/Ahwatukee Foothills 3bd home - Nice 2 level home with 3bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, Tile downstairs, newer carpet upstairs, fireplace, low maintenance backyard, great walking trails & park nearby, Call to see inside today 602-230-8125 or apply at www.peakinvprop.com. Location. 3920 EAST GAIL DR, PHOENIX, AZ. Address approximated.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

1551 E Christy Drive

Intimate complex near Mountain Preserve! - Intimate complex nestled in the gateway to Phoenix Mountain Preserve!. This spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath 775sq foot apartment with fresh 2 tone paint and all tile floors!! This unit is in spotless condition! White kitchen cabs, Black appliances including refrigerator!. Second-floor units have...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

4935 NORTH 43RD STREET

43street Camelback Gated 3bd Townhouse - Nice 3bedroom 2bath 2 level townhouse located in prime location. Hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms upstairs with balcony, downstairs master with full bath, brick fireplace, high ceilings, private patio, all appliances included, stainless kitchen appliances with custom cabinetry, wet bar area, lots of storage, close to major shooping & famous Buck & Rider eatery. Private 2 car carport, Community Pool/spa call to seee today 602-230-8125 or apply online www.PeakinvProp.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2202 E. TAYLOR ST

2bedrrom 1bath w/ private patio - Single level 5 unit complex, all tile flooring, fresh paint inside, new fixtures, remodeled interiors, private patio, security screen doors, new lighting, central A/C, more improvements being done on property, 2 units left to rent, $45application fee, first rent+deposit to move in, apply www.peakinvprop.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

6702 N 17th Ave

Beautifully renovated one bedroom, one bathroom! - Come and make Modern Quarters your new home !!. We are now giving tours of our Community and taking applications online. * Gated community, with a Swimming pool for summer fun!. * Downstairs. * Corner Unit. * Covered parking. Near schools, shopping centers...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

Close to Everything & Great Price

We have everything you are looking for! We have beautiful one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans include walk-in closets, upgraded black appliances and private patios. Stand up showers or bathtubs available.Pets Welcome! No weight limit (2 per apartment) (Breed Restrictions Apply) Gated Access with key pad for...
MESA, AZ
oucampus.org

2719 W Maryland Ave #5

1 Bed 1 Bath ALL Utilities Included!! Section 8 Approved GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Ambassador Heights. 1 Bed, 1 Bath Remodeled Unit Building near Bus Lines, Shopping, Schools, and Freeway Access.Freshly Painted Units with Ceramic Tiles. Onsite Laundry and Children's Play Area.Ample Parking. SORRY NO PETS. Cross Streets: Glendale and 27th...
MARYLAND STATE
visitmesa.com

Downtown Mesa’s Magnificent Mile

Mesa provides locals and visitors with the ultimate foodie experience and neighborhood feel. Starting off with eateries, Main Street is full of local tastes that range all the way from Latin-American dishes from Que Chevere to handcrafted sandwiches from Worth Takeaway. When visitors dine at Worth Takeaway, they will notice the variety of unique sandwich items that were sourced from the best possible ingredients from local partners. Moving down through Main street, one will discover the divine flavors of Chihuahua at Tacos Chiwas. This taco shop is a family-owned restaurant excelling in the preparation of Mexican dishes that have been passed down through generations. To become a true flavor fanatic, dive into the menu items which include tacos, gorditas, burritos and quesadillas.
MESA, AZ
oucampus.org

2415 E Geneva Drive

Tempe Pool Home - This Tempe Pool home is the one you have been waiting for! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has new vinyl flooring in all bedrooms and hallways! Beautiful pool for summer enjoyment! This one won't last long call Robert today at 480-254-7106. Location. 2415 E Geneva...
TEMPE, AZ
oucampus.org

1507 W Rockwood Dr

4 bedroom 2 bath home at National Emblem Park is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2 bath home at National Emblem Park is available for immediate move in! It features all appliances including a gas stove and washer and dryer, laundry room cabinets and counter, a tile walk in shower in the master bath and ceiling fans through out. It has a huge finished backyard with a covered patio, shed and RV gate. There is no HOA. The property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.
oucampus.org

Baseline and Alma School

Perfect credit is not required. Pets are welcome under 35 lbs. Large walk-in closet in Master Bedroom. Balcony with every unit. Quaint property with Gas BBQ Grills.No criiminal background accepted here. Close to shopping, schools and golf courses. You will love your new home!. Location. Baseline and Alma School, Mesa,...
MESA, AZ
oucampus.org

3122 N 38TH STREET

2bd modern unit_gated_washer dryer - Updated east valley property, single level 2bedroom 1 bath, washer dryer inside, private yard/patio, stainless appliances, updated fixtures, gated secure parking/entry way, Pet friendly with nice grass area, covered parking, ready to go! $1395 rent/$1200deposit/ $250pet deposit. Call to see apply www.peakinvprop.com. Unit Type. BR.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2502 W. Ocotillo Rd

CANVAS APARTMENTS HAS SPECIALS THIS MONTH - Hello! Canvas Apartments would love to assist you in finding a new place to call home. Feel free to call us at 602- 246-9166. We have 1 and 2 bedrooms ready to rent! We're here to help! Located on 2502 W Ocotillo Rd. Phoenix AZ, 85017! Deals all May long! Want to know how you can get $100 off? Be sure to ask for Sonia!
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy