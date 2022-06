Broken Bow traveled to Holdrege for a legion baseball juniors and seniors doubleheader. The Bow juniors picked up their 10th win of the season with an 8-3 win. Max Denson picked up the win going 6 plus innings striking out 14. Coy Wardyn helped lead the Bow offense at the plate finishing 2 for 3 with 2 runs batted in. Max Denson also had a multi hit game going 2 for 3 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI. Zach Loy led the team in RBI with a 3 run scoring double. The Bow juniors are now 10-4 this season. Broken Bow will host the juniors Mid-Summer Classic tournament this weekend at Paul Brown Field. Broken Bow will be joined by DCB, Lexington, Alliance, and Plattsmouth. Games begin Friday and will continue through Sunday. Check out the full schedule below.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO