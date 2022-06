This is the Radio Boston rundown for June 14. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The child care workforce in Massachusetts is 12% smaller than it was before the pandemic, according to an analysis by the University of California, Berkeley. The cost of child care for some families amounts to a second rent or mortgage payment. We speak to WBUR Senior Education Reporter Carrie Jung, who was part of a team of reporters out with a new series exploring the problems and the solutions to Massachusetts' child care conundrum.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO