Delaware Lions receive governor’s award for voluntarism

Education has seen many challenges over the past two years. Students and families have had to deal with interrupted learning due to the pandemic, as well as limited access to summer programming. According to independent studies and student achievement data, this has resulted in notable learning deficits among many of our youth. Some people call those deficits learning loss. Some call it unfinished learning. Regardless, the effects are evident, and we, as a state, are working diligently to do something about it. The Department of Education has been working in tandem with individual school districts and charter schools to ensure that summer learning plans are in place throughout the state.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO