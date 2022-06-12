ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware Lions receive governor’s award for voluntarism

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May, Delaware Lions District 22-D members were presented with two awards for volunteerism. At the final cabinet meeting, Ann Gorrin of the State Office of Volunteerism presented...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Summer of Opportunity launches for Delaware’s youth

Education has seen many challenges over the past two years. Students and families have had to deal with interrupted learning due to the pandemic, as well as limited access to summer programming. According to independent studies and student achievement data, this has resulted in notable learning deficits among many of our youth. Some people call those deficits learning loss. Some call it unfinished learning. Regardless, the effects are evident, and we, as a state, are working diligently to do something about it. The Department of Education has been working in tandem with individual school districts and charter schools to ensure that summer learning plans are in place throughout the state.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth recognizes Highmark’s gift with program director naming

Bayhealth’s graduate medical education residency program continues to grow, thanks to the generosity of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware. Highmark’s total support of $1.6 million has strengthened Bayhealth’s efforts to bring more talented new physicians to area communities. In appreciation of its significant gifts, Bayhealth announced the new naming of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware Family Medicine Residency program director role, held by Dr. Brintha Vasagar, who has led the program since its inception.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

DSU students named White House HBCU Scholars

DELAWARE – Two Delaware State University students have been named among the recently announced group of White House HBCU Scholars. Jordan Spencer and Bralyn Page were selected for their accomplishments in academics, leadership, and civic engagement. Congratulations to both on their accomplishments!. We want to hear your good news,...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Crab cake bet settled at Woody’s Dewey Beach

Gov. John Carney made good on his losing bet to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan by treating him to a crab cake sandwich for lunch at Woody’s Dewey Beach June 12. The two governors placed the friendly wager before the first round of the 2022 Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, when the Maryland Terrapins faced the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens March 18.
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

10 Ticks in Delaware

Ticks are a nuisance across most of the United States, and Delaware is no exception. Delawareans venturing out into the great outdoors, especially in the summer months, need to know how to identify at least 10 of the ticks found in Delaware. Ticks carry diseases that are harmful to humans....
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Youth Fishing Tournament winners announced

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced the winners of the Delaware Natural Resources Police’s 36th annual Youth Fishing Tournament, held June 4. After remotely reported catch-and-release competitions the last two years due to the pandemic, the tournament returned with on-site tournament weighmasters at three locations across the state attended by more than 200 youth anglers. The tournament was held at Ingrams Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County and Lums Pond in New Castle County.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Pride sets bus trip to New York Pride Parade June 26

Founding board members of Sussex Pride are excited to announce the birth of the new nonprofit organization that will work to celebrate, strengthen and support the LGBTQ community in Sussex County and the state of Delaware. Committed to serving all of Sussex County and all LGBTQ community members, Sussex Pride...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delaware.gov

Delaware Mortgage Relief Program Approved By U.S. Department Of The Treasury

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. DOVER, Del., June 13, 2022 – Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) announced today that the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program plan received approval from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. With approval in hand, the agency is scheduled to launch the program statewide in the next 45 days.
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Lincoln & West Chester Universities Ranked Among the Best Colleges & Universities in Pennsylvania for 2022

HARRISBURG, PA — Both Lincoln University and West Chester University have been rated as Best Colleges & Universities in Pennsylvania for 2022 in the recently updated ranking in the AcademicInfluence.com series “The Best Colleges & Universities in the USA.” The updated series includes rankings that cover multiple categories of higher education institutions in the state of Pennsylvania.
WEST CHESTER, PA
News Break
Politics
thecentersquare.com

Delaware Senate passes substitute bill for large-capacity magazines

(The Center Square) – One branch of the Delaware legislature has signed off on refinements to a year-old bill that takes aim at large-capacity magazine weapons and their accessibility across the state. On a 13-7 vote, the Senate has adopted a substitute to a bill initially adopted during last...
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

10 Restaurants to Check out for Delicious Oysters in Delaware

Ready to dive into a platter of oysters on the half shell? Here are 10 top-notch oyster spots to visit on the Delaware coast. Raw oysters are having their day, becoming a standard feature in many coastal Sussex establishments. Take, for instance, the new Lewes Oyster House, which follows in the footsteps of Henlopen City Oyster House.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

The Cape Gazette tags along with shy friends to Alaska

In May, Eileen Feigenbaum of Millsboro traveled to Alaska with some of her friends. Here Eileen is shown while checking out the Mendenhall Glacier, located 12 miles south of downtown Juneau. As you can see, her friends were too shy to have their pictures taken with the Gazette. Eileen didn’t mind though, she enjoyed reading the paper all by herself.
MILLSBORO, DE

