Join the Fairfield County Heritage Association at the Sherman House Museum on Wednesday, June 15 as Rebecca Miller from the Hocking Soil and Water Conservation will discuss plants and herbs familiar to the Sherman Gardens. The Fairfield County Master Gardeners will be serving foods using herbs from the Sherman Gardens! Admission is $5 at the door and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO