Kiowa County Sheriff’s Report - May 17-June 1, 2022

"Beloved let us love one another, because love comes from God." 1 John 4:7 NRSV. Our little town of Eads had a first! That was the Children's Theatre production of "The Jungle Book." It was historic; it was marvelous! I bought tickets for both performances so I could watch the children and teenagers. This was brought to us through the dreams and work of the Crow-Luther Cultural Events Center board who are Betsy Barnett, Mary Vasquez, Kim Richardson, Marty Miller, Connie Shotton, Alicia James, Claire Prince, and Nicole Kepler. They were assisted by technicians Cory Crow, Terry Riley, Marty Miller, and Deborah Gooden. Two women, Lorna Patterson and Reese Overstreet, and a young man came from Missoula, Montana, in a red pickup truck with stage sets and costumes for 47 or more actors and actresses. By their last names, I know that they were from Eads, Kit Carson, Arlington, Wiley, Sheridan Lake, and maybe other towns. Finding a parking place was a challenge but oh how good to see the lines of people waiting to get in the Plains Theatre. It reminded me of the 1950s and maybe 60s when the Crows had "Bank Night." Now those nights really brought out lots of people in the hope of winning the big money!

EADS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO