Eads, CO

Pages from the Past - From our 135-year Archives for June 12, 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association board of directors approved a $20,000 donation for the town of Holly to help rebuild after the destructive March 28 tornado. The opening weekend of the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site saw over 600 people visit the recently established site. Despite four...

About Town – June 13, 2022

"Beloved let us love one another, because love comes from God." 1 John 4:7 NRSV. Our little town of Eads had a first! That was the Children's Theatre production of "The Jungle Book." It was historic; it was marvelous! I bought tickets for both performances so I could watch the children and teenagers. This was brought to us through the dreams and work of the Crow-Luther Cultural Events Center board who are Betsy Barnett, Mary Vasquez, Kim Richardson, Marty Miller, Connie Shotton, Alicia James, Claire Prince, and Nicole Kepler. They were assisted by technicians Cory Crow, Terry Riley, Marty Miller, and Deborah Gooden. Two women, Lorna Patterson and Reese Overstreet, and a young man came from Missoula, Montana, in a red pickup truck with stage sets and costumes for 47 or more actors and actresses. By their last names, I know that they were from Eads, Kit Carson, Arlington, Wiley, Sheridan Lake, and maybe other towns. Finding a parking place was a challenge but oh how good to see the lines of people waiting to get in the Plains Theatre. It reminded me of the 1950s and maybe 60s when the Crows had "Bank Night." Now those nights really brought out lots of people in the hope of winning the big money!
EADS, CO
Kiowa County Hospital District Board meeting minutes - March 22, 2022

The Kiowa County Hospital District Board met in regular session on March 22, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at Cobblestone Inn Meeting Room. District Board members present were: Mary Eikner, Claire Prince, and Craig Kerfoot. Absent -Ken Flory and Kevin Davis. Others present: Shannon Dixon, Matt Prince, Junior McDowell, Jeanette Filpi,...
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
Funeral Services - Rodney Lee Hale

A graveside celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident Rodney Lee Hale will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Riverside Cemetery in Lamar. Per Rodney's request there will be no visitation. Rodney was born February 24, 1958, at Eads to Talmage Ray Hale and OnaBelle...
LAMAR, CO

