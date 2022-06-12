Rains fail to dampen SHS graduation

CITY OF DOVER, IDAHO SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE #178 ZONING REGULATIONS (TITLE 12), DOVER CITY CODE CHAPTERS 5, 6, AND APPENDIX D REGARDING SETBACKS AND STANDARDS TITLE: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DOVER, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, AMENDING DOVER CITY CODE, TITLE 12 (DOVER ZONING REGULATIONS), CHAPTERS 5, 6, AND APPENDIX D DEFINITIONS, TO: AMEND OR ADD DEFINITIONS FOR PRIMARY ACCESS; ACCESSORY STRUCTURES; KITCHEN; SETBACKS; FLANKING STREET; YARD; AND YARD DEFINITIONS FOR FLANKING, REAR, SIDE, AND FRONT; DELETE DEFINITIONS IN CONFLICT OR NO LONGER USED; CLARIFY HOW SETBACKS ARE MEASURED; ALLOW AN ADMINISTRATIVE EXCEPTION TO HEIGHT OR SETBACK STANDARDS OF UP TO 1 FOOT UPON A SHOWING OF HARDSHIP; REQUIRE RESIDENTIAL ACCESSORY STRUCTURES TO BE BUILT SIMULTANEOUSLY OR AFTER CONSTRUCTION OF THE RESIDENCE IN THE RESIDENTIAL AND SUBURBAN ZONES; ALLOW STEPS OR STAIRS TO BE LOCATED WITHIN THE WATERFRONT SETBACK WITH CERTAIN STANDARDS; ALLOW STRUCTURES TO BE PLACED ACROSS CONTIGUOUS, COMMON PROPERTY LINES; REDUCE THE REQUIRED FRONT, SIDE FLANKING, AND REAR SETBACKS IN THE RESIDENTIAL ZONE FROM 25 FEET TO 20 FEET; REDUCE INTERIOR SIDE YARD SETBACKS TO 5 FEET FOR LOTS 50 FEET WIDE OR NARROWER IN THE RESIDENTIAL ZONE, WITH CERTAIN STANDARDS; AND TO PROVIDE A SAVINGS CLAUSE, SEVERABILITY, AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE. S SUMMARY: The City of Dover adopted Ordinance # 178 amending Dover City Code, Title 12 (Dover Zoning Regulations), Chapters 5, 6, and Appendix D to: 1) add or amend definitions relating to site development, including primary access, residential accessory structures, kitchen, setback, flanking street, and yards; 2) provide specifics on setback measurements; 3) allow the zoning administrator to grant a setback or height exception of up to 1 foot if hardship or extraordinary physical conditions of property or structure are demonstrated; 4) require accessory residential structures in the Residential or Suburban zones to be built simultaneously or after construction of the dwelling, with exceptions for storage or tool sheds not greater than 200 square feet; 5) allow construction across contiguous properties under the same ownership; 6) allow stairs not greater than 4-feet wide within the waterfront setback; 7) adjust the residential use table to add "residential" to the accessory structure use and confirm allowance for agricultural accessory structures where permitted by zoning; 8) reduce by 5 feet the front, flanking street and rear setbacks in the Residential zone; 9) allow a 5-foot interior side yard setback for lots 50 feet or narrower in the Residential zone, inclusive of eaves, and to provide a savings clause, severability, and an effective date upon publication of this summary in one issue of the official newspaper. CITY ATTORNEY REVIEW: The undersigned City of Dover legal counsel, having reviewed Ordinance # 178 and the summary for Ordinance #_178 , believes the summary is true and complete and that it provides adequate notice to the public of the identity, principal provisions, and effective date of the ordinance. The full text of Ordinance #178 is available for review at Dover City Hall, 699 Lakeshore Avenue, Dover, Idaho, during regular business hours. This summary shall be filed with the adopted ordinance. June 13, 2022 /s/ Stephen Snedden BCB LEGAL #4298 AD #540997 JUNE 15, 2022.

