3 Things To Know For Sunday

City and county law enforcement were kept hopping Friday with multiple shootings. It is not known if any of the incidents are related. The sheriff’s office was called to Grand Strand Hospital Friday after James Arlon Lanier, 47, was found in Loris with a gunshot wound. The investigation showed Lanier was in his vehicle at the intersection of Green Acres Drive and Swamp Fox Highway East when he was shot. The report did not give additional details on why he was assaulted. Deputies were contacted just after 8 p.m.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO