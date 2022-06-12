ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currie, NC

3 Things To Know For Sunday

bladenonline.com
 4 days ago

Here are three things to know for Sunday, June 12:. 1. Freemasons in the Battle of Moores Creek...

bladenonline.com

bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Wednesday

Here are three things to know for Wednesday, June 15:. 1. Blood Drive: Today, 1-6 p.m., Lake Church, 1930 White Lake Drive, White Lake. For appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. 2. Blood Drive: Thursday, 9-11:30 a.m., DMV Call Center, 286 Aviation Parkway, Elizabethtown. Sponsored by Cape Fear Valley Blood...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

Highway 6: The history behind the North Carolina Blueberry Festival

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Blueberry Festival returns to Burgaw this weekend. The festival is celebrating its 19th year in 2022, but returning in-person for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic. Blueberries and Burgaw are near and dear to Pete Cowan’s heart. Cowan grew up...
BURGAW, NC
bladenonline.com

Thoughts While Shaving For June 15

Weather folks promised a hot day yesterday, and they delivered … Highest temp I saw for Bladen was 98 degrees. Safe bet of a 100 degree reading some place in the county … It was 90 plus degrees from noontime to about 8 p.m. The highest time recorded occurred between 5 and 6 p.m.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladenboro, NC
Currie, NC
Bladenboro, NC
WECT

NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The NC 4th of July Festival has announced its entertainment lineup for this year’s event. Festivities will be held from Thursday, June 30 to Monday, July 4. Musical performances are just a section of the wide range of festivities planned for the 5-day event. Liquid...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

City of Wilmington announces plans for Fourth of July celebration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington’s Fourth of July celebration will be held held at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park on Monday, July 4. “This year’s event, Wilmington Pops 4th of July Celebration!, will feature the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra (WSO),” city officials stated in a news release. “The program includes patriotic favorites, classical selections, and current pop songs. WSO musicians, guest artist Alexis Raeana, Opera Wilmington artists John and Shannon Dooley, and a quartet from Wilmington Voices, are among the more than 100 local musicians who will perform throughout the event.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Abdul Shareef talks about upcoming Juneteenth events

Bass to step down as UNCW Athletic Director in 2023. Heat wave moving into southeastern North Carolina, officials offer ways to keep cool. Heat wave moving into southeastern North Carolina, officials offer ways to keep cool. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Officials say the 47-year-old victim was shot at the...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island records its 50th sea turtle nest of the season

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Sea turtle nesting season typically runs from May 1st through August 31st. Just over 6 weeks into the season, Oak Island now has 50 nests around the island, according to the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program. The organization says overall nesting activity has...
OAK ISLAND, NC
NewsBreak
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bladen County Schools begins its Summer Feeding Program

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Bladen County Schools is kicked off its summer feeding program on Monday, expecting to serve hundreds of children this summer. The school district is serving breakfast and lunch at 4 of its schools, Monday through Thursday in June and July. Kids ages 18 and under can eat through the summer feeding program, with no questions asked.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Friday Shootings Keep LEOs Busy

City and county law enforcement were kept hopping Friday with multiple shootings. It is not known if any of the incidents are related. The sheriff’s office was called to Grand Strand Hospital Friday after James Arlon Lanier, 47, was found in Loris with a gunshot wound. The investigation showed Lanier was in his vehicle at the intersection of Green Acres Drive and Swamp Fox Highway East when he was shot. The report did not give additional details on why he was assaulted. Deputies were contacted just after 8 p.m.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Four Sought in Gunshop Break-in

The sheriff’s office is seeking the identity of the men who allegedly broke into a Nakina gunshop June 1. Deputies responded to an alarm call at MAT Gun Garage on Seven Creeks Highway just before 11 p.m., according to report. The owner of the business advised deputies that he could see four suspects inside the building via a remote camera system.
NAKINA, NC
WECT

Hospital responds to reports patient died in ER lobby waiting to be seen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For months, WECT has been receiving tips about long wait times in the ER at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. In recent weeks, nurses from the hospital have been adding their voices to the cry for help, saying staffing shortages at the hospital are creating a dangerous situation for people in urgent need of medical care.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Port City Politics, week of June 6: More trouble for Julia Olson-Boseman, and questions about the former WPD crime lab

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this episode, the latest trouble for New Hanover County Chairperson Julia Olson-Boseman, who now must appear before a judge to defend herself from criminal contempt. Plus, a lawsuit’s allegations suggest that issues leading to the transfer of the Wilmington Police Department crime lab to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office were downplayed and kept from the public.
WILMINGTON, NC

