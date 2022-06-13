ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Factbox: Impact of strike by South Korean truckers on autos, steel, others

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIln8_0g8KJMy100
Members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union take part in a protest in front of Kia Motor's factory tin Gwangju, South Korea, June 10, 2022. Yonhap via REUTERS/File Photo

June 13 (Reuters) - Thousands of South Korean truckers were on strike for the seventh day on Monday, protesting over pay as fuel costs surge, disrupting production, slowing port operations and posing new risks to a strained global supply chain. read more

South Korean industries, including auto, steel, petrochemical and cement, faced accumulated losses worth about 1.6 trillion won ($1.2 billion) as of Sunday due to the ongoing trucker strike, the industry ministry said. read more

Following are details of the disruption, lost production and reactions from union officials and businesses.

AUTOS

The trucker strike had cost the South Korean auto industry about 5,400 vehicles in lost production, worth about 257 billion won as of Sunday, according to the industry ministry.

Hyundai's Ulsan factories makes about 6,000 vehicles daily, the union said. The strike had cost the automaker more than 3,800 vehicles as of Friday - worth up to 120 billion won, according to the company's union.

Some employees at Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Corp (000270.KS) were using newly assembled cars to make deliveries, customers told Reuters. Hyundai Motor Group's spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Hankook Tire & Technology Co Ltd (161390.KS), supplier to major automakers such as Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGn.DE), has seen daily shipments fall by about 50%, a spokesperson said.

The industry ministry estimated that about 640,000 tires worth about 57 billion won had faced shipping issues as of Sunday.

BATTERIES

One battery maker made shipments before the strike as a precaution, said an official at the maker who declined to be identified. The firm did not experience disruptions last week but will reassess its handling of shipments if the strike continued, the official said.

LG Energy Solution Ltd (373220.KS), SK Innovation Co Ltd's (096770.KS) battery unit SK On and Samsung SDI Co Ltd (006400.KS) together command more than one-fourth of the global electric vehicle battery market.

SEMICONDUCTORS

The truckers plan to stop shipments of raw materials for semiconductors produced in Ulsan, said union official Park Jeong-tae.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS), two of the world's biggest memory chip makers, declined to comment.

One major tech manufacturer does not expect near-term disruptions given its inventories of raw materials, said an official at the manufacturer on condition of anonymity.

CEMENT, STEEL

Steelmaker POSCO (005490.KS) said it halted work at some plants on Monday due to a lack of space to store unshipped products. read more

About 450,000 tonnes of steel products worth about 698 billion won have faced transport issues due to the strike.

The Korea Cement Association estimated daily revenue losses of about 15 billion won for the cement industry since the strike began last Tuesday.

The industry ministry estimated that the strike had cost cement companies about 75 billion won as of Sunday.

REFINERS, PETROCHEMICALS

S.Korea's average daily shipments of about 74,000 metric tonnes of petrochemical products have been slashed by 90% since the strike, the Korea Petrochemical Industry Association said.

The strike had cost the country's petrochemical sector about 500 billion won as of Friday, according to the industry ministry.

South Korea has the world's fifth-largest refining capacity.

HITE JINRO

Police have made more than two dozen arrests including members of the truckers union for blocking the HiteJinro Co Ltd (000080.KS) brewery in Icheon, Yonhap news reported.

A HiteJinro spokesperson declined comment on the arrests, but confirmed that members of the truckers union were blocking entry to both its Icheon and Cheongju breweries, cutting shipments by about 40% as of Sunday.

PORTS AND CONTAINERS

Busan Port, the world's seventh-biggest container port, said the strike had cut its container traffic by two-thirds.

Container storage sites are filling up and authorities are discussing measures to secure more, a government official said.

The movement of containers at Ulsan port, which accounts for about 10% of South Korea's port traffic, has been suspended since Tuesday, a government official said.

($1 = 1,286.6200 won)

Reporting by Seoul bureau; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Ford and Tesla Send a Big Warning to India

The match between Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report has intensified, as Ford has begun producing and delivering the F-150 Lightning electric pickup. The legacy automaker hopes that the electric version of the best-selling F-150 will appeal to both buyers...
BUSINESS
Motorious

The Car Chip Supply Shortage Is Getting Contentious

There’s plenty of disagreement about where we are and what to expect next…. You likely have been hearing conflicting news about the global chip shortage and how it’s affecting the auto industry. There are plenty of news sources repeating what Ford CEO Jim Farley said a couple of weeks ago, that the shortage is waning and will be over by the beginning of next year. That talking point has been repeated by the U.S. Department of Commerce. However, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger rained on that parade, declaring the chip shortage is going to last another two years.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

South Korea Military Deploys 100 Cargo Trucks to Ship Containers

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea military is operating some 100 cargo trucks consigned by the Ministry of Transport to ship containers in and out of major ports including Busan to respond to a nationwide truckers strike that began on June 7, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said on Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Steel#Truckers#Autos#Vehicles#South Korean#Ulsan#Kia Corp Lrb 000270#Hyundai Motor Group#Ks Rrb#Volkswagen Ag#Vowg P#Mercedes Benz Group Ag
MotorTrend Magazine

No Dice, ICE: European Union Upholds 2035 Internal Combustion Engine Ban

With the European Union (EU) upholding its ban of new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle sales by 2035, we wondered aloud what that might mean for those makers here in the North American market. Would that potentially force a proxy ban of new ICEs from European makers for the U.S., Mexico and Canada? We asked the top Euro manufacturers to see what this means and what could happen to their North American offerings going forward.
CARS
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The US Sun

China’s plan for bullet train nuclear missile launcher to put ‘1,000 nukes’ in strike range of Western cities

CHINA’S plans to use its high speed trains to carry nuclear missiles could put a thousand warheads in reach of US and European cities, an expert has said. Under plans being developed, the ‘Doomsday’ trains would use the country’s 23,000 miles of high speed track to whizz nukes around the country at 220mph to be deployed in the event of war.
POLITICS
CNN

China blasts US 'bully', says it will 'fight to the end' for Taiwan

China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe at the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore on June 12. Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images. Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Sunday accused the United States of being a “bully” and “hijacking” countries around the region, during a combative speech in which he said his country would “fight to the very end” to stop Taiwanese independence.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy