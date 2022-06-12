Island Light: June Days

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Biggest African American Festival on the East Coast is back this weekend. Experience food, entertainment, and fun for the entire family at Druid Hill Park. Director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks Reginald Moore shares more.
Snowballs are traditionally made from a simple recipe: crushed ice, flavored syrup, and maybe a dollop of marshmallow fluff. (Either on top or in the center—we don’t judge.) No matter your preference, one might think there aren’t many ways to alter a snowball, save for adding a few more, or a few less, squirts of syrup.
Looking for an easy way to enjoy some of nature’s finest displays? These gorgeous gardens are all just a car ride away!. Located in Lancaster, Conestoga Gardens is the surrounding land of one of the area’s oldest houses. The Conestoga House was built in the early 1700s and is open for visitation along with the gardens on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Best known for the gorgeous architecture and the stunning array of flowers, Conestoga Gardens is 7.8 acres of beauty, and well worth a visit.
WASHINGTON (7News) — It feels like almost weekly we are getting wildlife sightings of bears, rabid coyotes, and foxes. Even a turkey was spotted in D.C. 7News turned to the experts, and wildlife officials to find out if we are dealing with more wildlife? They say one factor is more recordings since many of us now have phone cameras, Ring cameras, and home security systems that are capturing the sightings more often.
On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution stating that “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white,” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.” More than 100 years later, in 1916, President Wilson officially established June 14 as National Flag Day.
Maryland Department of the Environment investigators suspect a broken sewage pipe that spewed 11,000 gallons of waste into a Marley Creek tributary contributed to a massive fish kill south of Baltimore. According to the Baltimore Sun, Daniel Macleod, 70, of Glen Burnie was in a Marley Creek marina on June...
9 Saddlebrook Lane, Stevenson. Hot House: Custom Cotswold-style home in a gated community. 5 bedrooms/8 bathrooms. 10,254 square feet. Asking price: $3.25 million. What: When I lived in the UK, I used to spend weekends with my cousins at their converted stables in the heart of the Cotswolds. On weekends, we’d drive around visiting many of the charming villages in the area, filled with houses made from the local stone. It is an architectural style which I adore, as evidenced by my love of Palmer & Lamdin, whose houses reflect the Cotswolds look and style.
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Earlier this month, WBAL-TV did a story about the lifeguard shortage at pools across the country and in Carroll County staffing issues are impacting a beloved park in Sykesville. It was during the height of COVID-19 that Joe Rice and his boys Gavin and Easton first...
After former Beatles member Paul McCartney played a sold-out show at Camden Yards on Sunday, Baltimore has been abuzz with the spirit of live music. For those looking for more live music events, Baltimore has a host of outdoor music events to look out for this summer:. Pride Events. Baltimore’s...
(Parkville, MD) -- A Parkville landmark in the 8000 block of Harford Road is about to become a grocery store. The VFW hall which first opened in 1946 has suffered in recent years from declining membership and the effects of the pandemic. The hall has been sold as part of...
Grab your blanket or lawn chair and head out to one of our area's outdoor concerts this Summer. Macaroni KID Annapolis has put together this list of who's performing and where. Most are free, family-friendly and all are in Annapolis or a short drive away. VENUE WEBSITE LINKS. City Dock...
CATONSVILLE, Md. — Catonsville's 818 Market is on the market. The gourmet "groceraunt," which shuttered earlier this year amid financial woes and labor shortage struggles, is now listed for sale or lease. The asking price to buy the building, its liquor license and furniture, fixtures and equipment is $6.5 million.
Inspired by the interview in The Spy with the new owners of Oxford’s Latitude 38 restaurant, one of our spies dined in the establishment for the opening week menu. The experience exceeded expectations with a familiar but altogether new dining experience at this local family restaurant. The first impression...
All over Howard County you’ll discover beautiful scenery, winding country roads, and wonderful views of rivers and state parks. When you are feeling to the itch to get out of the house, a scenic drive through HoCo may be just what you need. Here are some of our favorite routes and spots to check out on your next outdoor excursion.
Now through June 19, Popeyes is selling its 2-piece Signature Chicken for just 59 cents, the same price as when Popeyes first opened in 1972. To get the deal, you need to order the chicken through the Popeyes mobile app and spend at least $5. The deal is not available through on-line ordering apps.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calling all foodies: AFRAM Restaurant Week is back to satisfy everyone’s cravings.
More than 20 local Black-owned eateries are partnering up with the festival, offering AFRAM-specific dishes and beverages from Monday through Sunday.
This year, organizers are highlighting local, Black- and women-owned businesses across Charm City.
Located at R. House, Creole Soul Restaurant is participating once again this year, serving up mouthwatering meals all week long.
Owner Shunquita “Chef Que” Neal said it’s important to recognize women in business, minorities in business and small businesses in general, especially this year.
“What brings people together more than food?” Neal said.
Neal said Creole Soul’s...
Today we Pass the Mic to LGBTQ advocate and educator Jabari Lyles. His guest -- Londyn Smith de Richelieu, Baltimore City’s new Director of LGBTQ Affairs -- talks about the need to change the culture and attitude toward trans folks from within City Hall. Then Lyles is joined by...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Aside from a stray storm or two this evening, we will remain quiet through late tonight. Temperatures reached the high 80’s and low 90’s early in the evening, but the heat index makes it feel like the upper 90’s.
In the evening, temperatures will dip into the mid-70’s.
A complex of storms over the Great Lakes will track toward Maryland by Tuesday morning. While there is still some uncertainty in the eventual timing and track of the storms, it could be stormy early in the day for many. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2 Slight Risk for...
The potential for rain didn’t stop concertgoers from singing along to Sir Paul McCartney at Camden Yards on Sunday evening. Music lovers replaced baseball fans at the yard. People came from all over to see the show. “They didn’t have a show in Canada, so I drove all the...
In fact, it’s so obvious that it hurts. Baltimore isn’t a Major League town anymore. Many will cringe, be mad, but it’s hard to argue the economics. Clearly, it’s the reason that this once proud franchise can’t sustain a winning situation. Worse, it just can’t compete anymore.
