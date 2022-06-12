Island Light: June Days

Looking for an easy way to enjoy some of nature’s finest displays? These gorgeous gardens are all just a car ride away!. Located in Lancaster, Conestoga Gardens is the surrounding land of one of the area’s oldest houses. The Conestoga House was built in the early 1700s and is open for visitation along with the gardens on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Best known for the gorgeous architecture and the stunning array of flowers, Conestoga Gardens is 7.8 acres of beauty, and well worth a visit.

