Phoenix – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to allow extra travel time and expect delays while Interstate 10 is closed at times in both directions this weekend (June 17-20) between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway). Crews with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will be conducting bridge and utility work. Guadalupe Road also will be closed in both directions this weekend between Pointe Parkway and Calle Sahuaro.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO