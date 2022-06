LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The goal of the new non-profit Vegas Justice League is to bring closure to families in Southern Nevada. The group gives law enforcement the funds to send DNA from cases that have ran cold to Othram Labs in Texas. The lab uses genealogy to identify a suspect or victim with even the smallest traces of DNA from a crime scene. The lab has already helped solve three cases in the last year.

