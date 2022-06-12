957 Fairbanks Ave

Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch in Blue Ash - Property Id: 918044. Updated, bright, and adorable 2 bed, 1 bath ranch home in Blue Ash on nice street that is convenient to Kenwood Towne Centre, downtown Blue Ash, Cross County Hwy, and I-71. Freshly painted and new appliances in the kitchen include refrigerator, oven/range, microwave and dishwasher. New Air Conditioning unit 2021. Full basement includes Whirlpool Duet washer and dryer on platform risers. Large storage shed with electric. Parking area on the property. Equal Housing Opportunity. $1500 rent, $1500 deposit, $100 water deposit. Pets OK with $500 Deposit and certain restrictions. 1 year on current job and verifiable employment. Tenant pays all utilities including heat, gas, electric, and water bills. Tenant maintains the lawn. Owner maintains the appliances and mechanics. No evictions in the past 5 years. All criminal history will be investigated. Background check will be performed. References are required. No Section 8. Agent/owner. Email and texting is preferred.
Comments / 0