5207 Montgomery Road 1

One Bedroom Apartment with porch and garage - This one bedroom apartment has large Living Room with a covered front porch and separate garage, plus a large storage area in basement. The Living Room is carpeted with a closet and it leads to kitchen with Refrigerator and Stove. The adjacent dining area is across from the kitchen with tile on the walls and floor and a ceiling fan. The hallway to the bedroom has a closet opposite the bathroom which has tile flooring and tub and shower. The large bedroom has carpet on the floor and a large walk in closet. Ceiling fans in the bedroom and dining area. There is large separate storage room in the basement plus coin laundry. Water and heat included. No section 8. www.tproprtiesllc.com.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO