Cincinnati, OH

5207 Montgomery Road 1

thexunewswire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALL INCLUDED 1 BED - Property Id: 898410. COMPLETELY RENOVATED 1 BED - You wont believe the look - 1 bed 1 full bath...

www.thexunewswire.com

thexunewswire.com

2521 Hackberry Street

Renovated One Bedroom in East Walnut Hills - Renovated one bedroom apartment in East Walnut Hills. The building is walking distance to many amenities including the entertainment district. Private balconies. The building has onsite laundry,. Landlord pays, Water, Hot Water, & Heat. Location. 2521 Hackberry Street, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

6267 Savannah Ave

One Bedroom Apartment with porch and garage - This one bedroom apartment has large Living Room with a covered front porch and separate garage, plus a large storage area in basement. The Living Room is carpeted with a closet and it leads to kitchen with Refrigerator and Stove. The adjacent dining area is across from the kitchen with tile on the walls and floor and a ceiling fan. The hallway to the bedroom has a closet opposite the bathroom which has tile flooring and tub and shower. The large bedroom has carpet on the floor and a large walk in closet. Ceiling fans in the bedroom and dining area. There is large separate storage room in the basement plus coin laundry. Water and heat included. No section 8. www.tproprtiesllc.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2616 Swift ave

Beautiful Pleasant Ridge Home - Property Id: 550542. Amazing two bedroom two bath renovated home is up for lease! Beautiful pleasant ridge home with great parks and walking distance to downtown Pleasant Ridge. Conveniently located this property is sure to absolutely make you want to call it home. Great back yard with a two car garage!
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

720 Ohio Pike

Maple Glen Apartments and Townhomes - Property Id: 917753. Beautiful, newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse with new appliances, granite countertops, new waterproof flooring, private patio in a wooded setting. A mile from I-275, minutes from Starbucks, Jungle Jim's, Target, Kroger, Anderson Town Center. Just 15 minutes from downtown Cincinnati. West Clermont local school district. Please call Christa for more information or to schedule a viewing.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2504 White St

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in South Fairmount - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in South Fairmount on a quiet dead end street. Kitchen equipped with stove, refrigerator and AC unit. Separate dining area. Lots of storage. Water, trash and heat included. Off street parking. Laundry on site. Cincinnati School District. WeybridgeRealty.com 513-407-8069 Ext. 6.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2296 Westwood Northern Blvd

CMHA Vouchers Accepted | 2BR | 2296 Westwood N. Blvd. | FREE Heat & Water - Please call or text (513) 909-9834 to set up a viewing or apply at https://niproperties.appfolio.com/listings. 2nd floor Floor Apartment Flat: Spacious, 2 bed /1 bath, apartment located at 2296 Westwood N. Blvd. Hardwood flooring,...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

91 Meadow Drive,

91 Meadow 3BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** You can't miss this cute and cozy yet spacious home on the corner of Meadow and Pyramid Hill Blvd located on the West Side of Hamilton! This 3BR/1BA home has a full front porch, back deck, drive way, patio area, storage shed, large yard, updated flooring, an updated kitchen, with a built in oven and stove top, dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, w/d hook-up, central air, a basement, and has on/off street parking! Must see home! Visit us at bbrents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

4965 Glenway Ave

Nice 1 Bedroom Apartment in West Price Hill - Conveniently located 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in West Price Hill has a nice open kitchen furnished with stove and refrigerator. Heat, water and hot water included with rent. Tenant pays electric. No Section 8 and no pets accepted. Cincinnati School District. WeybridgeRealty.com 513-407-8069 Ext. 2.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2542 Reading Rd

Second Floor duplex completely renovated. Brand new kitchens, bathrooms, carpet, paint and flooring. Huge space with lots of nice finishes. Minutes from downtown and very central location. Sorry no section 8. No pets. No Pets Allowed. Location. 2542 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1795. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

4610 Belleview Ave

Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch in Blue Ash - Property Id: 918044. Updated, bright, and adorable 2 bed, 1 bath ranch home in Blue Ash on nice street that is convenient to Kenwood Towne Centre, downtown Blue Ash, Cross County Hwy, and I-71. Freshly painted and new appliances in the kitchen include refrigerator, oven/range, microwave and dishwasher. New Air Conditioning unit 2021. Full basement includes Whirlpool Duet washer and dryer on platform risers. Large storage shed with electric. Parking area on the property. Equal Housing Opportunity. $1500 rent, $1500 deposit, $100 water deposit. Pets OK with $500 Deposit and certain restrictions. 1 year on current job and verifiable employment. Tenant pays all utilities including heat, gas, electric, and water bills. Tenant maintains the lawn. Owner maintains the appliances and mechanics. No evictions in the past 5 years. All criminal history will be investigated. Background check will be performed. References are required. No Section 8. Agent/owner. Email and texting is preferred.
BLUE ASH, OH
thexunewswire.com

2232 Flora St 2

Unique 3 bedroom apt. with 2 full bathrooms with tub-shower combo. Apt. has carpeting, ceiling fans, sconce lighting & a/c window units. Updated kitchen with cabinet space, dishwasher & exhaust fan over the stove. Shared laundry facilities in the basement with storage, outdoor lighting & shared patio in back. Utilities:...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2040 Mills Ave.

6 BR Home Just Minutes From Downtown Cincinnati - This home has recently been remodeled and now boasts 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and nice deck for enjoying the fresh air. Super convenient to I-71 and just minutes away from Hyde Park and Xavier University. If you are taking a trip to Cincinnati, this is the perfect home for you!
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

OKI Wanna Know: What happened to the old Cincinnati library?

Our OKI Wanna Know series gives you a chance to ask those questions lots of people wonder about, but don't know where to find answers. This week, a dramatic photo of historical Cincinnati is an open book. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. David Sherman of the West End wants to know...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

421 E. Main Street

LOVELY Apartments, Lebanon, Ohio - Lovely older home divided into two apartments! Huge.. 1570 sq ft. 3 beds/1.5 baths.. New kitchen and new bathroom tiles- new carpet and paint! Qualifcations are easy- no felonies, no section 8 and no past evictions! Income should be 3x income to rent ratio. Applications may be found on our website, WWW.rightfitpm.com.
LEBANON, OH
thexunewswire.com

1605 Broadway St

Nice 1 BD with heat included - Liberty Hill near Over the Rhine, 1 Bedroom, 3rd Floor, Heat Included, New Ceramic Tile Though-out and Community Patio. NO VOUCHERS, NO DOGS. Visit symphonypm.com to apply. $725.00 security/rent + electric only (effective 6/1/22). NO Central HVAC, tenant provide own AC. No Dogs...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3000 Wardall Ave

- Check out this 1BR/1BA apartment in a quiet residential neighborhood. Amenities include heat, water, trash, dishwasher, patio, & same floor laundry facilities. Take a virtual tour today: https://www.360vis.it/t/bnnLzT. Questions? Text/Call Samantha @ 513-202-4967. Application? Text "Wardall 1" with your email to Samantha. No vouchers. No pets. Location. 3000 Wardall...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Pools open: Here's what Cincinnati pools are open to beat the heat

CINCINNATI — Eight Cincinnati pools are open for those wanting to beat the heat this week. Dempsey, Hirsch, Evanston, Lincoln and Pleasant Ridge joined Oakley, McKie and Dunham pools are now open to visitors. However, due to staff shortages, Cincinnati Recreation Commission said they will be combining the staff...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

This Is The Best Steakhouse in Ohio

Flank, skirt, ribeye, strip, or filet mignon; you name it, this popular steakhouse serves it. A steakhouse can be the answer to a fun night out with friends, a date night, or a family dinner, however; there is no reason needed to enjoy a hearty steak. There are many steakhouses sprinkled throughout the state, but only one can be the best.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

730 Campbell Avenue,

730 Campbell Ave 4BR/2BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our Spacious, Recently Renovated, 4BR/2BA home located in the Dayton Lane Historic District. This home has hardwood flooring, updated, eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, dining room, spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms, w/d hookup on the main floor, partial unfinished basement, 2 car detached garage, street parking, patio area, and a yard! Don't miss out on this large home at this price! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

4185 Crystal View Ct.

Fully Furnished with Washer and Dryer on quiet cul-de-sac - This home has convenient access to many things, including the Paul Mitchel school, the Sharon Woods Lakeside Lodge, plenty of restaurants and plenty of shopping/grocery stores! Nikki's House comes fully furnished with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, fully stocked essentials, a lovely indoor fireplace, and a nice driveway all located in a quiet, beautiful neighborhood.
CINCINNATI, OH

