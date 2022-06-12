McVeigh released on bond after second felony charge in five months

A 47-year-old man was denied bond on two serious charges after allegedly forcing a woman to take him to an ATM to withdraw money and then cutting her arm with a knife. According to a copy of a Douglas Police Department incident report, around 12:38 a.m. on June 10, a DPD officer was on patrol in the area of Ward Street and Peterson Avenue when he witnessed a vehicle traveling the wrong way. The car then stopped at the intersection of Ward Street and Peterson, with both the driver and passenger getting out of the car. The driver of the vehicle went up to the officer and told him she was "glad to see him." The officer reported noticing "what looked like blood coming from her left forearm above the wrist and below the elbow." He also stated he saw "blood dripping," and the woman told him the passenger of the vehicle, 47-year-old Spencer Antonio Carter, had cut her.

COFFEE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO