ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, GA

McVeigh released on bond after second felony charge in five months

douglasnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Lovie McVeigh was released on bond during a special set hearing less than two weeks after she was arrested on one count of forgery in the first degree. The bond was granted by Senior Judge of the Superior Courts of Georgia Kathy Palmer, who set the hearing date after...

douglasnow.com

Comments / 2

Related
WALB 10

SWGA businesses raided on gambling violations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several stores across southwest Georgia were raided for gambling violations on Wednesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Search warrants were executed at 12 business locations. The businesses were:. Stop and Shop, 415 W. Washington Ave, Ashburn. Lucky Lotto Food Mart, 231 S. Main...
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

Suspect allegedly cuts woman’s arm with knife, denied bond

A 47-year-old man was denied bond on two serious charges after allegedly forcing a woman to take him to an ATM to withdraw money and then cutting her arm with a knife. According to a copy of a Douglas Police Department incident report, around 12:38 a.m. on June 10, a DPD officer was on patrol in the area of Ward Street and Peterson Avenue when he witnessed a vehicle traveling the wrong way. The car then stopped at the intersection of Ward Street and Peterson, with both the driver and passenger getting out of the car. The driver of the vehicle went up to the officer and told him she was "glad to see him." The officer reported noticing "what looked like blood coming from her left forearm above the wrist and below the elbow." He also stated he saw "blood dripping," and the woman told him the passenger of the vehicle, 47-year-old Spencer Antonio Carter, had cut her.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Remains of missing Atkinson Co. woman found

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WALB) - The remains of a woman missing out of Atkinson County have been found in Jeff Davis County, according to the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they had been searching for Nancy Echeverria, who was reported missing. The sheriff’s office said...
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coffee County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Coffee County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WCTV

UPDATE: Man killed in Lowndes Co. deputy shooting identified

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Valdosta. The GBI says that initial reports indicate deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a man threatening to harm himself on Ginger Trail on Monday, June 13.
VALDOSTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man shot and killed by deputy in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Valdosta, Lowndes County, GA. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgie Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation on Monday, June 13. What we know: One man was shot and is dead. No officers were...
VALDOSTA, GA
greenepublishing.com

High-speed chase across state lines results in arrest of one

Madison County Sheriff David Harper reports that on Thursday morning, June 9, at approximately 9:07 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Communications Center received a call from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office reporting that one of their deputies was in pursuit of a silver sedan traveling into Madison County on SR 145 / Colin Kelly Highway at speeds of 135 miles per hour. Multiple Madison County Deputies responded to intercept the pursuit to prevent the fleeing vehicle from entering the city limits of Madison. Two MCSO deputies joined the pursuit near the intersection of Dusty Miller and Colin Kelly continuing south at speeds over 130 miles per hour. Moments after joining the pursuit, the Lowndes County patrol vehicle became disabled, and MCSO deputies took lead in the pursuit.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

GBI: 1 dead in Lowndes Co. officer-involved shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Lowndes County is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). It happened after deputies responded to a 911 call to a home on Ginger Trail because a man with a gun was threatening to hurt himself. The GBI was asked to investigate on Monday.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Order#The Superior Courts
valdostatoday.com

Officer involved shooting in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A 32-year-old man has died following an Officer Involved Shooting at a home on Ginger Trail in Valdosta. The man involved in this OIS is identified as Timothy Adams, age 32, of Valdosta. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. Valdosta, GA (June 14, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Waycross man arrested in Valdosta for narcotics, firearm possession

VALDOSTA – A Waycross resident was arrested by Valdosta police and charged with possession of narcotics and a firearm. Offender: Jarvis Belcher, African American male 25 years of age, Waycross, GA resident. On June 10, 2022, at approximately 4:11 am., while Valdosta Patrol Officers were in the 700 block...
VALDOSTA, GA
wtoc.com

Missing woman found dead in Jeff Davis Co.

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office confirms a missing woman has been found dead. Nancy Echeverria was found after days of searching by the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Preston Bohannon requested air support to assist in the search. Officers with aerial search and...
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Harper denied bond modification to leave state

Monday morning, Jeffrey Harper, one of three men charged with murder in the 2020 death of Vann Brown, was denied a motion requesting bond modification that would have allowed him to travel out of state to attend a fishing tournament in Alabama with his son. Harper was first arrested in...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxl.com

Pursuit beginning in Lowndes County ends with arrest in Florida; speeds reaching 135 mph

One man is in custody at the Madison County Jail after he led officers on a high-speed chase from Lowndes County, Ga, to Madison County, Fl. The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports that shortly after 9 A.M., on Thursday, June 9, the MCSO Communications Center received a call from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office. The call stated that a LCSO deputy was in pursuit of a silver sedan traveling into Madison County on State Route 145 / Colin Kelley Highway, at speeds of 135 miles per hour.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

First come, first serve Valdosta water bill assistance

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be providing water bill assistance by appointment to city customers on a first come, first serve basis. In collaboration with Coastal Plain Area E.O.A., Inc., we will be providing appointments for water bill assistance on June 22nd and June 28th from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. This will be first come, first serve and will be held both days at the City Hall Annex Multipurpose room located at, 300 N. Lee Street. There are eligibility requirements. For more information or questions call 229-244-7860.
VALDOSTA, GA
CNHI

Major Lowndes employer closing

VALDOSTA — A major employer in Valdosta is going out of business at the end of the month. Fresh Beginnings — more recently doing business as Tincredible Treats — will close June 30, according to a statement on the company’s website. Founded in 1985 by Judy...
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

New life for Ashburn’s “Honey Bear”

ASHBURN, GA- Longtime residents of the Turner County seat of Ashburn are glad to see a new business embrace the location’s long history on East Washington Street. Monday morning at 10:30, Turner County Chamber of Commerce officials helped cut the ribbon on the city’s new cut the ribbon.
ASHBURN, GA
valdostatoday.com

Braves Trophy Tour coming to Valdosta, Tifton, Thomasville

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour will include stops in Valdosta, Tifton, and Thomasville. Atlanta Braves Announce Additional Stops of their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist. ATLANTA (June 9, 2022) – The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour...
THOMASVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy