Kenosha, WI

Kenosha Falls 10-4 To Battle Creek

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kenosha Kingfish dropped game two against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 10-4 after allowing 10 unanswered runs to start the game. After blowing the Battle Jacks out 12-2 on the previous night, the Kingfish put up four runs on five hits to Battle Creek’s 10 runs on 11...

northwoodsleague.com

Battle Jack’s offense too much for Rivets

The Rivets offense could not keep up with the red-hot Battle Creek bats on a muggy night at Rivets stadium. The first place Battle Jacks defeated the Rockford Rivets 15 to nine in an offensive showcase on Tuesday. The Battle Jacks opened the scoring in the second on an RBI...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

WIAA State Baseball: Milton tops Arrowhead in State Quarterfinals

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milton baseball is headed to the State Semifinals after defeating Arrowhead 8-5 in the WIAA D1 Baseball State Quarterfinals. Owen Holcomb opens up scoring for Milton with a 2 RBI triple to put the Red Hawks ahead 2-0 in the second. In the third Milton...
MILTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sunset Bowl owner’s daughter taking over bowling alley

WAUKESHA — Bowling pins and rented shoes have been a part of Jaelynn Hoehnen’s life since she was a kid. “It’s definitely different and you meet a lot of new people and people who become like family,” Jaelynn Hoehnen said. She will take over the majority...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland baseball diamond destroyed, tire tracks in outfield

HARTLAND, Wis. - A home baseball diamond was destroyed – and a team of kids ten and younger are starting their season with a vandalized field. "We have a bunch of outfielders that came and a few of them wanted to go into the outfield but they were sad because they knew they would’ve been hurt if they tried," said Oliver Henderson.
HARTLAND, WI
thesource.com

T-Pain Tears up as He Is Given His Own Day in Wisconsin

T-Pain held his first “Wiscansin Fest” in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, over the weekend. The festival is a nod to one of his more creative and memorable lines where he rhymed “Aspen” and “mansion” with the state of Wisconsin instead saying “Wiscansin.” 15 years after the hit song, the line remains memorable to this day. The state of Wisconsin officially recognized the artist while on stage at the festival.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Drivers killed when 2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Two people died in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said. Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Chief Tim Allen said a tanker truck hauling corn starch and a semi hauling plastic drain tile collided on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove. Both drivers were killed.
UNION GROVE, WI
redlakenationnews.com

Oneida Man Exonerated After 17 Years in Wisconsin Prison

MILWAUKEE - A citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin who spent nearly 18 years in prison for a murder he did not commit was finally exonerated of the crime in May. Danny Wilber, now 43, was arrested on February 20, 2004 and charged with the fatal shooting of David Diaz on January 31, 2004 at a house party in Milwaukee. Convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, he was sentenced to life in prison, with eligibility for release under extended supervision after 40 years, by Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Mary Kuhnmuench in February 2005.
MILWAUKEE, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Growlers and BattleJacks Postponed After Four Innings of Play

KALAMAZOO, MI – Heavy rains at Homer Stryker Field force the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek players into a 2-hour rain delay, at which point the game was called for the night. The Growlers led 3-1 at the time the tarp went on the field thanks to a 2-RBI double from Ryan Dykstra and an Ethan Ruiz RBI walk. Dylan Freeman was lights out on the mound for KZoo throwing 4 innings, striking out 5 and allowing no earned runs on the evening.
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Sports

Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's college basketball at the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium this November

College basketball's most distinct and unusual regular-season event for next season will take place on a professional baseball field in Milwaukee. Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's basketball on Friday, Nov. 11, sources told CBS Sports. On the women's side, Wisconsin will face Kansas State. The doubleheader is being billed as the "Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle," according to a source, and the game will be held at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Television partners and exact game times have not yet been finalized, sources said. Sports marketing firm Intersport, which also runs the CBS Sports Classic each December, is organizing the event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway; fatalities reported

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say multiple people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers in southeastern Wisconsin. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said an initial investigation revealed that a semi was pulling was a flatbed trailer on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove when it crossed the center line and hit a semi pulling a dry bulk tanker. Smoke from the fire was visible from several miles. Authorities say the road will be shut down for an extended period of time. Brittany Grimm, who lives in the area, tells the Racine Journal Times she heard a “huge explosion” followed by “seven or eight smaller ones” at about 10:45 a.m.
UNION GROVE, WI
UPMATTERS

Three people in Wisconsin missing after getting swept away by river

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy rainfall and ‘swift’ water conditions challenged first responders when searching for three people who were swept away by the Kinnickinnic River. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, on Monday a child reportedly slipped into a drainage ditch and two men jumped in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

3 Milwaukee beaches that can't be beat this summer

The great Milwaukee summer is coming! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. There’s nothing like waking up...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin severe storms knocked down trees, blocking roads

TOWN OF GENESEE, Wis. - Severe storms Monday afternoon caused damage across southeast Wisconsin and knocked out power for tens of thousands. A FOX6 viewer shared photos showing a window smashed over at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. A spokesman said that was the only damage they were aware of. FOX6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSB Radio

Multiple people including a child missing after falling into drainage ditch in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Multiple people are missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Wisconsin on Monday evening. WTMJ said that the Milwaukee Police Department, along with the Milwaukee Fire Department, are searching for a child and two adults who were swept away in a drainage ditch around 6:30 p.m. Monday. There was a strong current following heavy storms in the area.
MILWAUKEE, WI

