ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Few Casson names Keith Kahn as partner in CPA firm

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaw Casson recently announced that Keith S. Kahn, CPA, CFE, has been admitted as a partner with the firm. Having worked in the accounting industry since 2010, Kahn is a certified public accountant and certified fraud examiner who has served Faw...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Robert Macfarlane Hoyt, retired CPA

Robert Macfarlane Hoyt passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. Robert was born in Tampa, Fla., and grew up in Winthrop, Mass., and Washington, D.C. After graduating from Benjamin Franklin University, he became a Delaware-certified public accountant. In 1960, he and his wife, Carolyn, founded their own CPA firm in Rehoboth Beach. He served in many professional capacities including president of the Delaware Society of CPAs, secretary and president of the Delaware State Board of Accountancy, and vice president of the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy. In 1977, he left public accounting to serve as chairman, president, and CEO of the Sussex Trust Company, a commercial bank in southern Delaware. He served as president of the Delaware Bankers Association, a member of the Government Relations Council of the American Bankers Association, and a member of the Bank Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. He participated in many civic activities in his community. He was a founder of the Delaware Community Foundation. He served as president of the Rehoboth Beach School Board, as director of Beebe Medical Center and Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, and as a director of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware. He also served as vice president and treasurer of the Rehoboth Beach Country Club and as senior warden of All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Rehoboth Beach. More recently, he served as president of the Ginger Cove Residents Club and as a director of Annapolis Life Care.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

NextHome Tomorrow Realty welcomes Deardiss Richey

The team at NextHome Tomorrow Realty in Lewes is proud to announce the addition of Realtor Deardiss Richey, who joins the office with extensive experience as an educator and property manager. A mom of two active boys, Richey is creative, loyal, dependable, compassionate and dedicated to helping her clients achieve...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe welcomes cardiothoracic surgeon Steven Marra

Beebe Healthcare announced board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon Steven Marra, MD, FACS, has joined its medical staff. Marra has specialized in cardiac surgery for more than 20 years. Previously, he was cardiothoracic division chief at Commonwealth Health’s Wilkes-Barre General Hospital in Pennsylvania. During his career, he has also served as a medical director and vice chair in addition to many years as an attending surgeon.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

African Heritage Music Celebration to hail charter approval June 22

The 2nd Annual African Heritage Music Celebration to benefit the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 26, at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover. Featured guest artists will be multi-octave vocalist Victoria Williams from Washington, D.C., and the DSU Jazz...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover, DE
Business
City
Dover, DE
Local
Delaware Business
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape district, Lewes library offer pre-K summer program

Cape Henlopen School District and Lewes Public Library have partnered to offer a summer enrichment reading program for pre-K students ages 3 to 5 on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June and July. “Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme for this year’s program, said library volunteer Lauren Levin, a former Shields...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

The Key To Ending Discrimination In Real Estate Isn’t This Ad

If recent events have taught us anything, it’s this: we have more work to do. Racism is real, tragically so. Discrimination, in all its forms, still casts a long shadow in this country, and too many are being denied the opportunities that all Americans deserve. Our commitment to the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Join us for the 13th Annual Harry K Foundation Run / Walk

Join us for the 13th Annual Harry K Foundation 5k Run / Walk. For more information and to Register, go to www.raceroster.com/events/2022/58197/13th-annual-harry-k-foundation-5k-runwalk. Race Information:. July 24, 2022. 7 a.m. registration opens | 8 a.m. Kiddie K starts | 8:15 a.m. Race Starts. 17388 N Village Main Blvd, Lewes, DE. The...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape board approves additional pay period for staff

In a unanimous vote June 9, the Cape Henlopen school board approved Superintendent Bob Fulton’s recommendation to locally fund an additional pay period for the 2023 fiscal year. An extra pay period occurs every 11 or 12 years, Fulton said, resulting in 27 pay periods instead of the usual...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Accounting#Public Accounting#Accountants#Cpa#Cfe#Aicpa#Kent Sussex Industries#Wesley College
Cape Gazette

Richard H. McCabe, DuPont retiree

Richard “Rick” H. McCabe, 75, of Selbyville, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, after a long battle from a stroke. Rick was born in Dagsboro, son of John and Eva McCabe. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Rick worked at the DuPont Company in Seaford for 38 years. He loved the Yankees ball team, and many outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing and gardening.
SELBYVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Milford Primary Care Associates accepting new patients

Milford Primary Care Associates is open and accepting new patients. The independent practice is committed to serving and engaging patients to achieve better health by providing disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment strategies through all life stages, from birth to end of life. Dr. Cindy Siu has provided outpatient primary care...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

All three Thrasher’s in Rehoboth are open

For the first time since 2019, all three Thrasher’s French Fries locations in Rehoboth Beach are open. For the past two years, the Thrasher’s location on the north side of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk one have opened. However, the one on the south side of Rehoboth Avenue, between Grotto Pizza and Go Fish!, has remained closed. In 2020, the location didn’t open because of COVID. In 2021, like many of the local businesses, the necessary staff to fill the job vacancies couldn’t be found.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Youth Fishing Tournament winners announced

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced the winners of the Delaware Natural Resources Police’s 36th annual Youth Fishing Tournament, held June 4. After remotely reported catch-and-release competitions the last two years due to the pandemic, the tournament returned with on-site tournament weighmasters at three locations across the state attended by more than 200 youth anglers. The tournament was held at Ingrams Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County and Lums Pond in New Castle County.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IRS
Cape Gazette

Library to host a whale of an education session June 29

The Rehoboth Beach Public Library will host Whalemobile owner Cynde McInnis and her life-sized (43-foot) inflatable whale, Nile, at 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, as part of the Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program. Youngsters will meet Nile, a representation of a 35-year old humpback whale whom McInnis has seen...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Mary Ann C. Gaskin, devoted audiologist

Mary Ann C. Gaskin, Au.D., 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, June 12, 2022. Mary Ann was born April 11, 1958, in Philadelphia, Pa., to William and Mary Connolly. Mary Ann was the oldest of five siblings and grew up in Philadelphia, where she made memories with her lifelong best friend, Deanna Holmes Cunningham. She moved to Seaford with her bachelor of science degree in speech pathology and audiology from Pennsylvania State University in 1980. She practiced as a Delaware language pathologist until 1985 in the Seaford School District. She received her master of audiology from Temple University in 1987 and moved on to serve the hearing impaired in the Lewes-Rehoboth Beach communities. In 2008, she received her doctorate in audiology and immediately opened Bayside Audiology and Hearing Aids, her privately owned practice in Lewes.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes considers future of Great Marsh Park

In order to renew a lease for Great Marsh Park, the City of Lewes must develop a master plan detailing its plans to be a responsible steward of the property. The existing lease with the State of Delaware ends in 2025. The Lewes Community Garden and the Lewes Unleashed Dog...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe relocates walk-in care site to new hospital

With a snip of the scissors by Dr. Luis Castro, a ribbon was cut June 9 to open the Beebe Healthcare walk-in care facility at the new Specialty Surgical Hospital off Warrington Road and Healthy Way near Rehoboth Beach. The center has been relocated from the adjacent Route 24 Beebe...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Doris Ann Millman, Burris Logistics retiree

Doris Ann Millman, 95, of Milton, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home. Doris was born May 10, 1927, in Milford, to her parents Leighton and Helen (Davis) Donovan. Doris was employed as a secretary at Burris Logistics for 38 years. She loved to decorate, garden, play the piano and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family. Doris attended Goshen United Methodist Church and Milton Senior Center.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Pride sets bus trip to New York Pride Parade June 26

Founding board members of Sussex Pride are excited to announce the birth of the new nonprofit organization that will work to celebrate, strengthen and support the LGBTQ community in Sussex County and the state of Delaware. Committed to serving all of Sussex County and all LGBTQ community members, Sussex Pride...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes farmers market to feature yoga demo June 18

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, June 18, at George H.P. Smith Park. Jude Block, owner of Ever-Present Yoga, will be at the demo tent at 10 a.m. to guide market attendees in an exploration of yoga breathing and stretch techniques. Breath awareness is the key to creating calm, as it soothes and settles both body and mind. The demonstration will include yoga breathing techniques to help ease response to stress, some gentle stretching while seated in a chair, and a guided meditation. This nurturing practice will help participants feel rejuvenated, present and ready for the weekend.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy