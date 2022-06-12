ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-lasting reflexive and nonreflexive pain responses in two mouse models of fibromyalgia-like condition

By BeltrÃ¡n Ãlvarez-PÃ©rez
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNociplastic pain arises from altered nociception despite no clear evidence of tissue or somatosensory system damage, and fibromyalgia syndrome can be highlighted as a prototype of this chronic pain subtype. Currently, there is a lack of effective treatments to alleviate both reflexive and nonreflexive pain responses associated with fibromyalgia condition, and...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Adaptive immune resistance at the tumour site: mechanisms and therapeutic opportunities

Tumours employ various tactics to adapt and eventually resist immune attack. These mechanisms are collectively called adaptive immune resistance (AIR). The first defined and therapeutically validated AIR mechanism is the selective induction of programmed cell death 1 ligand 1 (PDL1) by interferon-Î³ in the tumour. Blockade of PDL1 binding to its receptor PD1 by antibodies (anti-PD therapy) has resulted in remission of a fraction of patients with advanced-stage cancer, especially in solid tumours. However, many clinical trials combining anti-PD therapy with other antitumour drugs conducted without a strong mechanistic rationale have failed to identify a synergistic or additive effect. In this Perspective article, we discuss why defining AIR mechanisms at the tumour site should be a key focus to direct future drug development as well as practical approaches to improve current cancer therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

A comparison of paediatric hypertension clinical practice guidelines and their ability to predict adult hypertension in an African birth cohort

It remains unclear which paediatric hypertension clinical practice guideline (CPG) should be applied in an African population. We, therefore, aimed to compare commonly used CPG (2017 AAP, 2016 ESH, 2004 Fourth Report) developed in high-income countries for use in South African children at four paediatric ages (children: 5"‰years, 8"‰years; adolescents: 13"‰years,Â 17"‰years) to determine which best predicts elevated blood pressure (BP) in adulthood (22"‰years, 28"‰years). Moreover, the sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value (PPV) and negative predictive value (NPV) for each specific paediatric CPG was calculated across the age points. The 2017 AAP definition identified more children and adolescents with hypertension when compared to the 2004 Fourth Report and 2016 ESH guidelines. In computed hazards ratios, ages 8"‰years to 17"‰years, all three paediatric CPG significantly predicted the risk of elevated BP in young adulthood (p"‰â‰¤"‰0.032). However, sensitivity to predict elevated BP at age 22"‰years for all CPG was generally low (17.0%"“33.0%) with higher specificity (87.4%"“93.1%). Sensitivity increased at age 28"‰years (51.4%"“70.1%), while specificity decreased (52.8%"“65.1%). Both PPV and NPV at both adult age points varied widely (17.9%"“79.9% and 29.3%"“92.5% respectively). The performance of these paediatric CPG in terms of AUC were not optimal at both adult age points, however, the 2017 AAP definition at age 17"‰years met an acceptable level of performance (AUC"‰="‰0.71). Our results, therefore, highlight the need for more research to examine if an African-specific CPG would better identify high-risk children to minimise their trajectory towards adult hypertension.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Sleep, physical activity, sedentary behavior, and risk of incident dementia: a prospective cohort study of 431,924 UK Biobank participants

Although sleep, physical activity and sedentary behavior have been found to be associated with dementia risk, findings are inconsistent and their joint relationship remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate independent and joint associations of these three modifiable behaviors with dementia risks. A total of 431,924 participants (median follow-up 9.0 years) without dementia from UK Biobank were included. Multiple Cox regressions were used to estimate adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). Models fitted with restricted cubic spline were conducted to test for linear and nonlinear shapes of each association. Sleep duration, leisure-time physical activity (LTPA), and screen-based sedentary behavior individually associated with dementia risks in different non-linear patterns. Sleep duration associated with dementia in a U-shape with a nadir at 7"‰h/day. LTPA revealed a curvilinear relationship with dementia in diminishing tendency, while sedentary behavior revealed a J-shaped relationship. The dementia risk was 17% lower in the high LTPA group (HR[95%CI]: 0.83[0.76"“0.91]) and 22% higher in the high sedentary behavior group (1.22[1.10"“1.35]) compared to the corresponding low-level group, respectively. A combination of seven-hour/day sleep, moderate-to-high LTPA, and low-to-moderate sedentary behavior showed the lowest dementia risk (0.59[0.50"“0.69]) compared to the referent group (longer or shorter sleep/low LTPA/high sedentary behavior). Notably, each behavior was non-linearly associated with brain structures in a pattern similar to its association with dementia, suggesting they may affect dementia risk by affecting brain structures. Our findings highlight the potential to change these three daily behaviors individually and simultaneously to reduce the risk of dementia.
MENTAL HEALTH
#Neuropathic Pain#Pain Disorder#Acute Pain#Chronic Pain#Asi
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Computational Drug Repositioning for Gastric Cancer using Reversal Gene Expression Profiles

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-39228-9, published online 25 February 2019. The authors of this Article have retracted it for failing to appropriately cite and acknowledge prior work by Chen et al.1. The Article uses methodology reported by Chen et al. to identify candidate drugs for gastric cancer. All authors agree...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quality of life, illness perceptions, and parental lived experiences in TANGO2-related metabolic encephalopathy and arrhythmias

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. TANGO2 disorder is a rare genetic disease with multi-system effects that causes episodic crises. Quality of life and psychosocial effects of this rare disease have not previously been studied. To examine health-related quality of life (HRQoL), illness perceptions, and lived experience, we surveyed 16 children and 31 parents of children with TANGO2 disorder identified via a disease-specific social media group and research foundation email distribution list. We assessed HRQoL by parent proxy-report and child self-report using the Pediatric Quality of Life Inventory (PedsQLâ„¢). Parental perceptions of their child's condition were assessed using the revised illness perceptions questionnaire adapted for TANGO2 disorder (IPQ-R-TANGO2). To collect qualitative data on parents' lived experience, we used novel open-ended survey questions. Parent proxy-reported (n"‰="‰29) physical (78.4 (21)) and psychosocial health (73.4 (12.8)) were highest among toddlers with TANGO2 disorder. Parent proxy-reported physical health was lowest in young adults (34.4 (35.4)), and psychosocial health was lowest in teens (40.8 (10.8)). When compared to previously published PedsQLâ„¢ scores in healthy children, parent-proxy reported summary and scale scores for TANGO2 patients were significantly lower (all p"‰<"‰0.001). Parents' IPQ-R-TANGO2 responses (n"‰="‰26) suggested that parents perceived significant negative consequences of the disease. Parents'Â open-ended survey responses (n"‰="‰21) highlighted that they derived support from the TANGO2 community. This study characterizes HRQoL in patients with TANGO2 disorder across a range of ages, identifies potential targets for HRQoL improvement, and provides valuable insight into the psychosocial effects of TANGO2 disorder on patients and their families.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Predictive equations for fat mass in older Hispanic adults with excess adiposity using the 4"compartment model as a reference method

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Predictive equations are the best option for assessing fat mass in clinical practice due to their low cost and practicality. However, several factors, such as age, excess adiposity, and ethnicity can compromise the accuracy of the equations reported to date in the literature.
GOOGLE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Increased number of children in households may protect against inflammatory bowel disease

The increasing incidence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD: Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis) around the world has coincided with a wide array of environmental and epidemiologic changes. The relationship between IBD incidence and household or family size decline, however, has not been examined before. Our background epidemiological analyses suggested an inverse association between household size and IBD incidence. We aimed to examine this further in a murine model.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Dynamic mRNA degradome analyses indicate a role of histone H3K4 trimethylation in association with meiosis-coupled mRNA decay in oocyte aging

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30928-x, published online 09 June 2022. In this article the affiliation details for Yan-Chu Li, Yong Zhou and Qian-Qian Sha were incorrectly given as "MOE Key Laboratory for Biosystems Homeostasis & Protection and Innovation Center for Cell Signaling Network, Life Sciences Institute, Zhejiang University, 310058 Hangzhou, China" but should have been "Fertility Preservation Laboratory, Reproductive Medicine Center, Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital, 510317 Guangzhou, China". The affiliation details for Lu Chen, Zuo-Qi Deng and Heng-Yu Fan were incorrectly given as "Fertility Preservation Laboratory, Reproductive Medicine Center, Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital, 510317 Guangzhou, China" but should have been "MOE Key Laboratory for Biosystems Homeostasis & Protection and Innovation Center for Cell Signaling Network, Life Sciences Institute, Zhejiang University, 310058 Hangzhou, China". The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assessment of self-doped poly (5-nitro-2-orthanilic acid) as a scaling inhibitor to control the precipitation of CaCO and CaSO in solution

Self-doped- and nitro-polyanilines have become a widely used strategy to optimize the electronic and vibratory spectra of polymeric building blocks in various applications. We report the synthesis of poly (5-nitro-2-orthanilic acid) by an aniline-initiated oxidative polymerization reaction. The polymer is characterized by spectroscopic techniques, elemental shapes, cyclic voltammetry, electrical conductivity, and microscopic and thermal measurements. The hydrophilic and hydrophobic nature of the supports provided the formation of amphiphilicity as judged by SEM. Thermogravimetric measurements reveal thermal stability up to 500Â Â°C and glass temperature (Tg) observed at 240Â Â°C. Electrical conductivity decreases as the temperature rises at the different frequencies used, reflecting the semiconducting nature in the extrinsic range, which is characterized by high carriers and low mobility. The presence of these electron residues causes a decrease in efficiency and increases the thermal conductivity. Dielectric measurements have shown that permittivity decreases gradually at lower levels, mainly due to the transport of charging carriers, resulting in higher performance. The testing of the copolymer as a new scale blocker has resulted in moderate to fairly high performance. This effect is attributed to the change in polymer geometry using intramolecular H-bonding group -SO3H and a chain polymer in an aqueous medium.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: The Association Between Diffuse Myocardial Fibrosis on Cardiac Magnetic Resonance T1 Mapping and Myocardial Dysfunction in Diabetic Rabbits

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep44937, published online 24 March 2017. This Article contains errors. It does not specify that the cohort of rabbits used were the same as that in Qiao et al.1, and that, therefore, some of the data in Table 1 (including LA, IVS, LVPW, LVIDd, LVIs, EF, and FS) had already been published.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Points of divergence on a bumpy road: early development of brain and immune threat processing systems following postnatal adversity

Lifelong indices of maladaptive behavior or illness often stem from early physiological aberrations during periods of dynamic development. This is especially true when dysfunction is attributable to early life adversity (ELA), when the environment itself is unsuitable to support development of healthy behavior. Exposure to ELA is strongly associated with atypical sensitivity and responsivity to potential threats-a characteristic that could be adaptive in situations where early adversity prepares individuals for lifelong danger, but which often manifests in difficulties with emotion regulation and social relationships. By synthesizing findings from animal research, this review will consider threat sensitivity through the lenses of associated corticolimbic brain circuitry and immune mechanisms, both ofÂ which are immature early in life to maximize adaptation for protection against environmental challenges to an individual's well-being. The forces that drive differential development of corticolimbic circuits include caretaking stimuli, physiological and psychological stressors, and sex, which influences developmental trajectories. These same forces direct developmental processes of the immune system, which bidirectionally communicates with sensory systems and emotion regulation circuits within the brain. Inflammatory signals offer a further force influencing the timing and nature of corticolimbic plasticity, while also regulating sensitivity to future threats from the environment (i.e., injury or pathogens). The early development of these systems programs threat sensitivity through juvenility and adolescence, carving paths for probable function throughout adulthood. To strategize prevention or management of maladaptive threat sensitivity in ELA-exposed populations, it is necessary to fully understand these early points of divergence.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Perception thresholds and qualitative perceptions for electrocutaneous stimulation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10708-9, published online 05 May 2022. The original PDF version of this Article contained errors in the Results section under the subheading 'Pulse width', where the confidence intervals of the median relative perception thresholds \({A}_{\text{p}}\) are illegible. These now read:. \(A_{{{\text{p}},\,20\,\upmu {\text{s}}}} > A_{{{\text{p}},\,50\,\upmu {\text{s}}}} >...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fleeing Russian researchers seek Western support

Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts, USA. Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts, USA. University College London, London, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution. Thousands of Russian scientists initially spoke up against their country’s invasion of Ukraine (see go.nature.com/3tikx92), but such expressions are now criminalized in Russia. Under these...
MEDFORD, MA
Nature.com

Oxidative, epigenetic changes and fermentation processes in the intestine of rats fed high-fat diets supplemented with various chromium forms

The aim of the study was to determine how feeding rats a high-fat diet (F) supplemented with various forms of chromium affects the responses of the immune and redox systems, as well as epigenetic changes in the ileal tissue and the course of fermentation processes in the caecum. The rats received a pharmacologically relevant dose 0.3Â mg Cr/kg body weight in form of chromium(III) picolinate (Cr-Pic), chromium (III)-methionine (Cr-Met), or chromium nanoparticles (Cr-NPs). The F increased DNA oxidation and raised the level of interleukin IL-6. The F was shown to reduce the intensity of fermentation processes in the caecum while increasing the activity of potentially harmful enzymes in the faeces. The addition of Cr in the form of Cr-NPs and Cr-Met in rats fed F beneficially increased mobilization of enzymes of the DNA repair pathway. All forms of Cr, but especially Cr-NPs, beneficially decreased the activity of caecal bacterial Î²-glucuronidase, faecal Î²-glucosidase and Î²-glucuronidase. However, due to the increase in level of cytokine IL-2 in small intestinal wall, induced by all tested forms of chromium, it is difficult to state conclusively that this element can mitigate unfavourable pro-inflammatory and oxidative changes induced by a F in the small intestinal wall.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Cytotoxic innate lymphoid cells sense cancer cell-expressed interleukin-15 to suppress human and murine malignancies

In the version of the article originally published, the GEO identifier provided in the Data availability section was incorrectly shown as GSE19978. The identifier has been corrected to "accession ID GSE199798" in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Emily R. Kansler, SaÃ¯da Dadi....
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Discovery of indole-modified aptamers for highly specific recognition of protein glycoforms

In this article the author name Leonhard Moeckl was incorrectly written as Leonhard Moekl. The original article has been corrected. Department of Chemical Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, 94305, USA. Alex M. Yoshikawa. Department of Radiology, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, 94305, USA. Alexandra Rangel,Â Trevor Feagin,Â Elizabeth M. Chun,Â Anping...
STANFORD, CA
Nature.com

Industry versus academia — a mid-life career switch

Nature’s 2022 careers survey will look at graduate-student experiences (see Nature https://doi.org/hx7b; 2022), extending the findings of last year’s survey on job satisfaction (see Nature 600, 8; 2021) Scientists must choose environments that best support their interests and professional goals, be that in academia or in industry. Access...
ECONOMY

