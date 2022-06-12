Trends and patterns of life satisfaction and its relationship with social support in Canada, 2009 to 2018

Although sleep, physical activity and sedentary behavior have been found to be associated with dementia risk, findings are inconsistent and their joint relationship remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate independent and joint associations of these three modifiable behaviors with dementia risks. A total of 431,924 participants (median follow-up 9.0 years) without dementia from UK Biobank were included. Multiple Cox regressions were used to estimate adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). Models fitted with restricted cubic spline were conducted to test for linear and nonlinear shapes of each association. Sleep duration, leisure-time physical activity (LTPA), and screen-based sedentary behavior individually associated with dementia risks in different non-linear patterns. Sleep duration associated with dementia in a U-shape with a nadir at 7"‰h/day. LTPA revealed a curvilinear relationship with dementia in diminishing tendency, while sedentary behavior revealed a J-shaped relationship. The dementia risk was 17% lower in the high LTPA group (HR[95%CI]: 0.83[0.76"“0.91]) and 22% higher in the high sedentary behavior group (1.22[1.10"“1.35]) compared to the corresponding low-level group, respectively. A combination of seven-hour/day sleep, moderate-to-high LTPA, and low-to-moderate sedentary behavior showed the lowest dementia risk (0.59[0.50"“0.69]) compared to the referent group (longer or shorter sleep/low LTPA/high sedentary behavior). Notably, each behavior was non-linearly associated with brain structures in a pattern similar to its association with dementia, suggesting they may affect dementia risk by affecting brain structures. Our findings highlight the potential to change these three daily behaviors individually and simultaneously to reduce the risk of dementia.

