Trends and patterns of life satisfaction and its relationship with social support in Canada, 2009 to 2018

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30928-x, published online 09 June 2022. In this article the affiliation details for Yan-Chu Li, Yong Zhou and Qian-Qian Sha were incorrectly given as "MOE Key Laboratory for Biosystems Homeostasis & Protection and Innovation Center for Cell Signaling Network, Life Sciences Institute, Zhejiang University, 310058 Hangzhou, China" but should have been "Fertility Preservation Laboratory, Reproductive Medicine Center, Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital, 510317 Guangzhou, China". The affiliation details for Lu Chen, Zuo-Qi Deng and Heng-Yu Fan were incorrectly given as "Fertility Preservation Laboratory, Reproductive Medicine Center, Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital, 510317 Guangzhou, China" but should have been "MOE Key Laboratory for Biosystems Homeostasis & Protection and Innovation Center for Cell Signaling Network, Life Sciences Institute, Zhejiang University, 310058 Hangzhou, China". The original article has been corrected.
