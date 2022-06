Your Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night is Ryan Eiermann from the Wausau Woodchucks. Eiermann started the game on the mound, throwing a total of five innings with seven strikeouts. He only gave up 3 hits and one run to score leading his team to a victory over the Green Bay Rockers 2-1. Eiermann had his first win and third appearance tonight.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO