Rehoboth Elementary art students explore the Sunshine State
By Ellen Driscoll
Cape Gazette
4 days ago
Capping a yearlong study focusing on the animals, architecture and art of Florida, Rehoboth Elementary art students displayed their work in a variety of media throughout the school halls. Art teacher Kelly Ranieri said students were excited...
The 2nd Annual African Heritage Music Celebration to benefit the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 26, at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover. Featured guest artists will be multi-octave vocalist Victoria Williams from Washington, D.C., and the DSU Jazz...
In between Berlin and the Route 50 Bridge, you'll find the exciting area known as West Ocean City. This area is bustling with shops, restaurants, and entertainment, making it a popular spot for tourists and locals. Here are four restaurants in West Ocean City that locals love to visit.
Another week, another full slate of great events and activities at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, as well as in cities and towns throughout the region. It's also Father's Day Weekend, so a quick shout out to all the great dads out there. Enjoy your special day with those most important to you.
If a dog is man’s best friend, a good beer might be second, so it is only natural that Dewey Beer Company and the Rehoboth Beach chapter of the Delaware Humane Association have combined the two into a summer series of events: Barks and Brews. The events will be...
The Concert for the Kids set for Sunday, June 19, at the Milton Theatre will feature plenty of performers, chefs and libations, along with a bevy of live auction items. Event proceeds will support the Paul Kares charity. Tickets are $95 each. To purchase, visit paulkaresde.org. “We have some amazing...
For the past 50 years, visitors and locals alike have enjoyed many meals in the booths of the wood-paneled original Nicola Pizza on North First Street in Rehoboth Beach. That tradition ended June 12 with the final day of dining service at the original location. Nick Caggiano Sr. and his...
The Lewes Public Library’s summer reading program has set sail with Oceans of Possibilities for children and teens and a variety of happenings to continue through Thursday, Aug. 4. The sea-themed summer program features reading challenges for children of all ages. Kids ages 12 and under are invited to...
The Rehoboth Beach Public Library will host Whalemobile owner Cynde McInnis and her life-sized (43-foot) inflatable whale, Nile, at 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, as part of the Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program. Youngsters will meet Nile, a representation of a 35-year old humpback whale whom McInnis has seen...
Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
Join us for the 13th Annual Harry K Foundation 5k Run / Walk. For more information and to Register, go to www.raceroster.com/events/2022/58197/13th-annual-harry-k-foundation-5k-runwalk. Race Information:. July 24, 2022. 7 a.m. registration opens | 8 a.m. Kiddie K starts | 8:15 a.m. Race Starts. 17388 N Village Main Blvd, Lewes, DE. The...
Founding board members of Sussex Pride are excited to announce the birth of the new nonprofit organization that will work to celebrate, strengthen and support the LGBTQ community in Sussex County and the state of Delaware. Committed to serving all of Sussex County and all LGBTQ community members, Sussex Pride...
Cape Henlopen School District and Lewes Public Library have partnered to offer a summer enrichment reading program for pre-K students ages 3 to 5 on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June and July. “Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme for this year’s program, said library volunteer Lauren Levin, a former Shields...
With guidance from Faith United Methodist Church and other dedicated volunteers, the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society hosted Rehoboth Beach’s inaugural Juneteenth Celebration June 12. The event had been scheduled to take place in Grove Park, next to the Rehoboth Beach Museum, but it was moved inside due to the...
In May, Eileen Feigenbaum of Millsboro traveled to Alaska with some of her friends. Here Eileen is shown while checking out the Mendenhall Glacier, located 12 miles south of downtown Juneau. As you can see, her friends were too shy to have their pictures taken with the Gazette. Eileen didn’t mind though, she enjoyed reading the paper all by herself.
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best restaurants in Bethany Beach, Delaware, you've come to the right place!. Check out our Staff's favorite Place to Eat on Bethany Beach. We'll talk about Off the Hook, DiFebo's Restaurant, and Bethany Boathouse. Where to Eat in Bethany Beach. DiFebo's Restaurant...
Community policing - The Silver Lake bridge was Tranquility Base. I was kicking it off the bumper of my 4Runner Sunday morning waiting for Chicken Chase 5K runners to reach the one-mile mark after a 7:30 a.m. start on Saulsbury Street in Dewey. Rehoboth police officer Tyler Whitman was there for traffic control. I saw and heard Tyler talking to a solo fisherman across the street, not about reasons why he shouldn’t fish there; they were actually talking about fishing. Then, like an Ernest Hemingway story captured in a Norman Rockwell painting, the fisherman, wearing a neck bandanna like a golden retriever out for the morning walk, handed Officer Whitman his cellphone to take a photo of him and his morning catch. I sneaked a snap, then blasted the photo to social media. People said it was frameable, which sounds like crime story lingo, but it was just a muppet morning moment at Sesame Street by the Sea.
For the first time since 2019, all three Thrasher’s French Fries locations in Rehoboth Beach are open. For the past two years, the Thrasher’s location on the north side of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk one have opened. However, the one on the south side of Rehoboth Avenue, between Grotto Pizza and Go Fish!, has remained closed. In 2020, the location didn’t open because of COVID. In 2021, like many of the local businesses, the necessary staff to fill the job vacancies couldn’t be found.
As the school year ends across Delaware, many families are probably wondering how to occupy their children’s time. Bayhealth Family Medicine Physician Resident Samantha Ginder, DO, created a summer bucket list that your family can check off this summer while also staying within a budget. Here are eight ways...
