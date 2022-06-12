Cache Valley neighborhoods listed among best places to live in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
4 days ago
NORTH LOGAN – Several neighborhoods and communities in Cache Valley are listed among the best in which to live across the entire state of Utah. A new report by Niche took a look at the best places to live in Utah, comparing a multitude of factors like cost of living, quality...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s Monsoon Awareness Week and the North American Monsoon Season actually kicks off on June 15 and runs through September 30 but here in Utah, we usually see it ramp up after Independence Day. We have a favorable setup heading into the weekend that mimics monsoon style and will help […]
The Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah has shrunk by two-thirds since the 1980s because of climate change. This is exposing more arsenic on the lake bed, which high winds and storms could whip into a toxic dust cloud around nearby Salt Lake City – home to 75% of Utah’s population.
UTAH (ABC4) – One Utah family is back home after narrowly escaping the floods in Yellowstone and Red Lodge, Montana after fleeing a vacation that quickly turned south. It took quick thinking and help from a stranger to get out of Red Lodge right before being stranded. And for the Woodbury family, being stuck without […]
Utah is a land of many wonders, and its people are just as varied and interesting as its landscape. While the state is best known for its Mormon population, Utah is actually home to people of all faiths and backgrounds.
UTAH (ABC4) – Homebuyers looking for real estate in Utah know the market can be tricky to navigate. With home prices skyrocketing over the past two years and interest rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hitting a ten-year high in April, choosing a future home can be quite daunting. A new study by HomeSnacks took […]
A private company in southwest Utah has filed a water rights application for an underground aquifer in Iron County. This comes after water managers in neighboring Washington County applied for something similar. This application is for 115 wells that would be up to 5,500 feet deep. They would be scattered...
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The return of the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show at Hill Air Force Base will attract as many as 500,000 visitors next weekend. They are expected to bring $50 million to Davis County and Utah. It’s something that business owners like Kym...
PARK CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s most expensive home is no longer on the market. The home listed at $42 million was purchased by billionaire Russell Weiner for $39.6 Million. Weiner is the creator of Rockstar Energy Drink. According to the CEO of Engel & Völkers, Paul Benson, the deal set a record for most […]
A Kaysville couple and a Herriman man gleefully ran down a Ben Lomond Peak Trail in North Ogden, holding a treasure chest containing the $20,000 prize that a pair of real estate investors placed earlier this month, according to a video posted on Instagram by David Cline and John Maxim, the organizers’ of the search.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Soon after graduating from high school Dylan Rounds set out to complete his plan. He wanted his own land to farm. And that’s what he was doing along the Nevada-Utah border when he suddenly vanished. “This began on Monday, Memorial Day, May 30th when we figured out that nobody […]
SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Spencer Cox and First Lady Abby Cox will honor Utahns who impact the arts and their communities with the 2022 Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards. The awards will be presented in a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.
SALT LAKE CITY — State leaders raised the Juneteenth Flag above City Hall in Salt Lake City Tuesday. The flag-raising comes as Utah celebrates Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time. Many Utahns will get a day off from work for the holiday. June 19 traditionally celebrates...
When examining the problem of affordable housing one finds that there are two major components to it: zoning restrictions and the need for additional bicycle path infrastructure. Problem #1: Zoning Restrictions. Current zoning restrictions prohibit and prevent affordable housing. While this is true, this is in essence saying the part...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! We’ve flipped the script on the work week in comparison to the weekend, where we saw record-breaking heat and our first triple-digit day of the season in Salt Lake City. A cold front has brought a weather pattern change and delivers a drastic drop in daytime highs for […]
Why we reported this story: There was regular reporting on COVID-19 outbreaks in jails, prisons, nursing homes and other group facilities during the pandemic. However, there was a gap in exploring how state psychiatric hospitals fared. Some facilities were reported on, many others weren’t. State-run psychiatric hospitals have dozens...
BOISE, Idaho — A popular state-owned recreation area in southeastern Idaho will close to camping and utility terrain vehicles due to visitors leaving behind trash and human waste, state officials said Tuesday. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) officials also said UTV drivers have been going off trails and damaging...
November 10, 1937 — June 13, 2022 (age 84) Shirlene V. Wilde Moosman, 84, passed away Monday June 13, 2022 in Pocatello, Idaho. Shirlene was born November 10, 1937 in Wanship, Utah the daughter of Rhea Vernon and Parley S Wilde. Shirlene married Otho Christian Moosman on December 22,...
SALT LAKE CITY — The housing market in Utah has pushed the home prices out of reach for many families. However, one Utah realtor says home listings are up and sales are down, leading to what she calls “signs of hope.”. Devi Cooper, of the Northern Wasatch Board...
This past weekend the 2022 Miss Utah Pageant took place and we sat down with Lindsey Larson, the winner, about her experience and plans for the future. In recent years, the pageant has developed and they have eliminated the swimsuit portion of the competition. This was a huge change and shows that the pageant is looking more for authenticity in its participants rather than physical appearance. “We are no longer looking at women for what they look like, but it’s more about their accomplishments and who they are as people,” says Larson. They also no longer refer to those who judge the competition judges, they are now called panelists. While they are adapting, the pageant remains a stressful event. Larson showed us the breathing exercises that helped her stay calm and centered.
