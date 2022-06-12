ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache Valley neighborhoods listed among best places to live in Utah – Cache Valley Daily

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH LOGAN – Several neighborhoods and communities in Cache Valley are listed among the best in which to live across the entire state of Utah. A new report by Niche took a look at the best places to live in Utah, comparing a multitude of factors like cost of living, quality...

ABC4

Monsoon season kicks off, but when does it really impact Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s Monsoon Awareness Week and the North American Monsoon Season actually kicks off on June 15 and runs through September 30 but here in Utah, we usually see it ramp up after Independence Day. We have a favorable setup heading into the weekend that mimics monsoon style and will help […]
ABC4

Utah family barely escapes Yellowstone flooding

UTAH (ABC4) – One Utah family is back home after narrowly escaping the floods in Yellowstone and Red Lodge, Montana after fleeing a vacation that quickly turned south.   It took quick thinking and help from a stranger to get out of Red Lodge right before being stranded. And for the Woodbury family, being stuck without […]
Abby Joseph

7 Extraordinary People Born in Utah

Utah is a land of many wonders, and its people are just as varied and interesting as its landscape. While the state is best known for its Mormon population, Utah is actually home to people of all faiths and backgrounds.
North Logan, UT
ABC4

Utah cities named most affordable in 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – Homebuyers looking for real estate in Utah know the market can be tricky to navigate. With home prices skyrocketing over the past two years and interest rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hitting a ten-year high in April, choosing a future home can be quite daunting. A new study by HomeSnacks took […]
kuer.org

Another group in southwest Utah wants water rights deep underground

A private company in southwest Utah has filed a water rights application for an underground aquifer in Iron County. This comes after water managers in neighboring Washington County applied for something similar. This application is for 115 wells that would be up to 5,500 feet deep. They would be scattered...
ABC4

Billionaire Russell Weiner buys Utah’s most expensive home

PARK CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s most expensive home is no longer on the market. The home listed at $42 million was purchased by billionaire Russell Weiner for $39.6 Million. Weiner is the creator of Rockstar Energy Drink. According to the CEO of Engel & Völkers, Paul Benson, the deal set a record for most […]
deseret.com

Finders keepers: Utah family finds $20K treasure. Here’s where it was

A Kaysville couple and a Herriman man gleefully ran down a Ben Lomond Peak Trail in North Ogden, holding a treasure chest containing the $20,000 prize that a pair of real estate investors placed earlier this month, according to a video posted on Instagram by David Cline and John Maxim, the organizers’ of the search.
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Searching for Dylan Rounds

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Soon after graduating from high school Dylan Rounds set out to complete his plan. He wanted his own land to farm. And that’s what he was doing along the Nevada-Utah border when he suddenly vanished. “This began on Monday, Memorial Day, May 30th when we figured out that nobody […]
utahstories.com

Why Utah’s Developers/Politicians Do Not Want Tiny Homes

When examining the problem of affordable housing one finds that there are two major components to it: zoning restrictions and the need for additional bicycle path infrastructure. Problem #1: Zoning Restrictions. Current zoning restrictions prohibit and prevent affordable housing. While this is true, this is in essence saying the part...
ABC4

Major pattern change to start the work week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! We’ve flipped the script on the work week in comparison to the weekend, where we saw record-breaking heat and our first triple-digit day of the season in Salt Lake City. A cold front has brought a weather pattern change and delivers a drastic drop in daytime highs for […]
kvnutalk

Shirlene V. Wilde Moosman – Cache Valley Daily

November 10, 1937 — June 13, 2022 (age 84) Shirlene V. Wilde Moosman, 84, passed away Monday June 13, 2022 in Pocatello, Idaho. Shirlene was born November 10, 1937 in Wanship, Utah the daughter of Rhea Vernon and Parley S Wilde. Shirlene married Otho Christian Moosman on December 22,...
kslnewsradio.com

One realtor sees “signs of hope” in Utah housing market

SALT LAKE CITY — The housing market in Utah has pushed the home prices out of reach for many families. However, one Utah realtor says home listings are up and sales are down, leading to what she calls “signs of hope.”. Devi Cooper, of the Northern Wasatch Board...
ABC 4

New Miss Utah named over the weekend

This past weekend the 2022 Miss Utah Pageant took place and we sat down with Lindsey Larson, the winner, about her experience and plans for the future. In recent years, the pageant has developed and they have eliminated the swimsuit portion of the competition. This was a huge change and shows that the pageant is looking more for authenticity in its participants rather than physical appearance. “We are no longer looking at women for what they look like, but it’s more about their accomplishments and who they are as people,” says Larson. They also no longer refer to those who judge the competition judges, they are now called panelists. While they are adapting, the pageant remains a stressful event. Larson showed us the breathing exercises that helped her stay calm and centered.

