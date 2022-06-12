ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

With Senate Override Vote, Driver’s License Bill Becomes Law

capecoddaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — A bill that would allow immigrants in the country illegally...

capecoddaily.com

capecoddaily.com

Mass. to Give Over 2 Million Free COVID Tests to Communities

BOSTON – More than 2 million at-home, rapid coronavirus tests will be distributed to Massachusetts cities and towns free of charge, according to state officials. Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday that the additional tests will be provided to communities who have requested them; he added that over 250 municipalities… .
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Attorney General Maura Healey Visiting Cape Cod

BUZZARDS BAY – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey will visit Cape Cod on Monday, June 13, to discuss offshore wind and other issues affecting the region. The AG will first tour Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay. The visit will cover the school’s efforts to prepare cadets to work in the offshore wind… .
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Public Asked to Check Nursery Stock for Invasive Lanternfly

HYANNIS – A local bug expert highlighted an invasive species that could become a nuisance to the region. Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Entomologist Larry Dapsis said that spotted lanternflies are present in infested nursery stock that has been shipped throughout the state. The fly, which is indigenous to China, was first… .
ANIMALS
capecoddaily.com

Cape roused by noisy early morning storms-3,000 Eversource customers with out power

BOURNE – Noisy thunderstorms moved across Cape Cod early Monday morning. Bourne firefighters were called to Shore Road sometime before 6 AM for a lightning strike which caused a shed fire. Eversource is reporting about 2,500 customers in Bourne and another 500 in Falmouth are without power due to the lightning. Yarmouth Fire responded to […] The post Cape roused by noisy early morning storms-3,000 Eversource customers with out power appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA

