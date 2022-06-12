With Senate Override Vote, Driver’s License Bill Becomes Law

BOSTON – More than 2 million at-home, rapid coronavirus tests will be distributed to Massachusetts cities and towns free of charge, according to state officials. Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday that the additional tests will be provided to communities who have requested them; he added that over 250 municipalities… .
BUZZARDS BAY – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey will visit Cape Cod on Monday, June 13, to discuss offshore wind and other issues affecting the region. The AG will first tour Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay. The visit will cover the school’s efforts to prepare cadets to work in the offshore wind… .
HYANNIS – As summer approaches, state fire officials are advising citizens of the dangers of illegal fireworks and reminding them that it is illegal to possess, use, or sell fireworks in Massachusetts. Over the period stretching from 2012 to 2021, state fire departments reported over 900 fires related to illegal fireworks, with… .
HYANNIS – A local bug expert highlighted an invasive species that could become a nuisance to the region. Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Entomologist Larry Dapsis said that spotted lanternflies are present in infested nursery stock that has been shipped throughout the state. The fly, which is indigenous to China, was first… .
BOURNE – Noisy thunderstorms moved across Cape Cod early Monday morning. Bourne firefighters were called to Shore Road sometime before 6 AM for a lightning strike which caused a shed fire. Eversource is reporting about 2,500 customers in Bourne and another 500 in Falmouth are without power due to the lightning. Yarmouth Fire responded to […] The post Cape roused by noisy early morning storms-3,000 Eversource customers with out power appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0