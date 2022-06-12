With Senate Override Vote, Driver’s License Bill Becomes Law

BOURNE – Noisy thunderstorms moved across Cape Cod early Monday morning. Bourne firefighters were called to Shore Road sometime before 6 AM for a lightning strike which caused a shed fire. Eversource is reporting about 2,500 customers in Bourne and another 500 in Falmouth are without power due to the lightning. Yarmouth Fire responded to […] The post Cape roused by noisy early morning storms-3,000 Eversource customers with out power appeared first on CapeCod.com.

BOURNE, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO