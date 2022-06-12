Habitat Cape Cod to Receive $25,000 at Kickoff Event in Chatham

BOURNE – Bourne Police want you to be aware that there are no CPR classes being conducted at the Bourne Public Library by the Board of Health or any other organization at this time. The Police Department is currently investigating reports of various individuals who found CPR classes online that fraudulently claimed to be offered […] The post Bourne Police warn of fraudulent CPR classes appeared first on CapeCod.com.

BOURNE, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO