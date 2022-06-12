Habitat Cape Cod to Receive $25,000 at Kickoff Event in Chatham

HARWICH – The Harwich Conservation Trust has announced that the 2022 Harwich Volunteer Herring Count is now concluded as volunteer counters throughout the Cape have not seen new herring swimming upstream for several weeks. Volunteers with the organization had spent much of the last month cataloguing sightings of the once… .
WELLFLEET – Cape Downwinders and Save Our Bay are organizing a rally at Mayo Beach in Wellfleet on Tuesday, June 14 from 3 to 4 pm to protest the proposed discharge of radioactive water from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay. The event follows a unanimous vote by the Town of Wellfleet in […] The post… .
WEST BARNSTABLE – A bicyclist was injured in West Barnstable just after 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers were called to Prospect Street (Route 149) just past the Osterville/West Barnstable Road intersection. It was not immediately clear of the victim was hit by a car or fell off the bike. He was transported to Cape Cod […] The post Bicyclist injured in West Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE – MassDOT recently announced that they and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have submitted grant applications for federal INFRA and MEGA funding to help replace the federally owned Bourne and Sagamore bridges. The request is part of the first round of the Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant Opportunity. The… .
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the Jason family for the loss of retired Lieutenant JoEllen Jason. Lt. Jason was a pioneer in the field, who mentored, broke down barriers, and paved the way for the future of the department. To give everyone an idea of the […] The post Barnstable Police announce passing of pioneering female lieutenant appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE – Noisy thunderstorms moved across Cape Cod early Monday morning. Bourne firefighters were called to Shore Road sometime before 6 AM for a lightning strike which caused a shed fire. Eversource is reporting about 2,500 customers in Bourne and another 500 in Falmouth are without power due to the lightning. Yarmouth Fire responded to […] The post Cape roused by noisy early morning storms-3,000 Eversource customers with out power appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BUZZARDS BAY – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey will visit Cape Cod on Monday, June 13, to discuss offshore wind and other issues affecting the region. The AG will first tour Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay. The visit will cover the school’s efforts to prepare cadets to work in the offshore wind… .
THE FOLLOWING IS THE ACTUAL BARNSTABLE POLICE PRESS RELEASE: On Sunday June 5, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm Barnstable Police Officers with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police responded to a disturbance call at Hathaway’s Pond in Hyannis. Barnstable Fire Department … Continue reading → The post ARRESTS MADE IN JUNE 5TH HATHAWAY’S POND BRAWL… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
BOURNE – Bourne Police want you to be aware that there are no CPR classes being conducted at the Bourne Public Library by the Board of Health or any other organization at this time. The Police Department is currently investigating reports of various individuals who found CPR classes online that fraudulently claimed to be offered […] The post Bourne Police warn of fraudulent CPR classes appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HYANNIS – Shortly after the crack of dawn this morning, a young mother called Barnstable Police saying she had been sleeping when a large rock came crashing through her window. Her young children were also sound asleep. Both mom … Continue reading → The post COWARDICE MOST FOUL: Young mother awakened by large rock crashing through window… children were unharmed… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
BOURNE – An alleged wrong way driver triggered two crashes in Bourne, one of them involving a Bourne police cruiser. The crashes happened about 9:45 PM Wednesday evening on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) north of Waterhouse Road. The officer was not injured and only one other person was transported to a hospital for evaluation. The […] The post Alleged wrong way driver triggers crashes on Route 28 in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
