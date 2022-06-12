ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Cape Cod Towns Get Money for Water Protection

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYARMOUTH – A number of towns in the region were among recent...

Harwich Conservation Trust Announces End Of 2022 Volunteer Herring Count

HARWICH – The Harwich Conservation Trust has announced that the 2022 Harwich Volunteer Herring Count is now concluded as volunteer counters throughout the Cape have not seen new herring swimming upstream for several weeks. Volunteers with the organization had spent much of the last month cataloguing sightings of the once… .
HARWICH, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing Easton’s Beach for swimming

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health released a statement Wednesday, recommending that Newport closes Easton’s Beach for swimming. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson from the department of health, said that the bacteria levels in the beach water are too high. “RIDOH will continue to monitor...
NEWPORT, RI
pioneerinstitute.org

A Decade of Police Spending on Cape Cod

Police spending is often the subject of debate in town halls across the country. The implications of the funding or lack thereof can be significant to the safety of the communities impacted. In Barnstable County, police expenses make up a significant component of overall town spending, but what Cape Cod towns invest the most in this vital service?
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecoddaily.com

State Submits Application For Federal Aid To Replace Cape Canal Bridges

BOURNE – MassDOT recently announced that they and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have submitted grant applications for federal INFRA and MEGA funding to help replace the federally owned Bourne and Sagamore bridges. The request is part of the first round of the Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant Opportunity. The… .
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police announce passing of pioneering female lieutenant

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the Jason family for the loss of retired Lieutenant JoEllen Jason. Lt. Jason was a pioneer in the field, who mentored, broke down barriers, and paved the way for the future of the department. To...
BARNSTABLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

120 apartments planned for Route 6 complex, new business to be announced soon

A developer is planning to help create 120 new apartments on Route 6. At Wednesday’s Somerset Board of Selectmen meeting, Marc Landry, representing South Coast Hospitality out of Cranston RI, gave a presentation on how he wants to continue to develop Fairfield Commons. This time it would involve two apartment buildings with four stories.
SOMERSET, MA
CBS Boston

Where to find strawberry festivals this weekend

June is peak strawberry season in New England, and with nice weather on tap for Saturday and Sunday, it'll be the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the bright red fruit.We've compiled a list of farms and communities in Massachusetts that are holding strawberry festivals this weekend. Click on the links below for more information.Wilson Farm (Lexington)June 17-19"A weekend full of fun activities, games, and delicious strawberries!"Lanni Orchards (Lunenburg)June 18-19"Pick your own strawberries. . . make your own strawberry shortcake, try a chocolate dipped strawberry. Tons of summer crafts, sit outside and listen to music and relax."Connors Farm (Danvers)June...
LEXINGTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Bicyclist injured in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – A bicyclist was injured in West Barnstable just after 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers were called to Prospect Street (Route 149) just past the Osterville/West Barnstable Road intersection. It was not immediately clear of the victim was hit by a car or fell off the bike. He was transported to Cape Cod […] The post Bicyclist injured in West Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Why are there a bunch of dead fish down by the Fall River waterfront? Here is why

Many have been wondering why there are a bunch of dead fish down by the Fall River waterfront and it is a good question. The Fall River waterfront is one of, if not the most favorite spot for both locals and out-of-towners to spend warm sunny days. With a boardwalk and many sites to see, who can blame them. The last few days, however, the waterfront has had many, some say over one hundred, dead fish that have created an eyesore and a terrible smell.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston

7 places to eat along the water on the South Shore

The South Shore is brimming with dining options that offer up the sea as a stunning backdrop. Massachusetts is blessed with a bounty of excellent seafood, and the summer months are the peak time to select a perfect venue for enjoying this excellent seafood. That’s why we’ve rounded up options...
capecoddaily.com

Bourne Police warn of fraudulent CPR classes

BOURNE – Bourne Police want you to be aware that there are no CPR classes being conducted at the Bourne Public Library by the Board of Health or any other organization at this time. The Police Department is currently investigating reports of various individuals who found CPR classes online that fraudulently claimed to be offered […] The post Bourne Police warn of fraudulent CPR classes appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
hyannisnews.com

BARNSTABLE SEEMINGLY BACKS DOWN TO RECENT BEACH BRAWLERS, CLOSES BEACH FOR EVERYONE… MANY ARE CONCERNED…

HYANNIS/BARNSTABLE – In a controversial reaction to a recent beach brawl, Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells and Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend announced yesterday – Thursday, June 9, 2022 – “that due to a series of recent public safety concerns, Hathaway’s Pond will be closed from 5 PM Friday, June 10th until 7:30 AM Monday, June 13th and from 5PM Friday, June 17th until 7:30 AM Tuesday, June 21st.”
capecod.com

Updated: Sagamore Bridge incident comes to peaceful end

BOURNE – The Sagamore Bridge was closed about 7 PM due to police activity. Motorists were urged to use the Bourne Bridge. A couple of minor crashes in the resulting traffic added to delays in the area. Update 8 PM: A situation with an emotionally disturbed person on the...
capecoddaily.com

ARRESTS MADE IN JUNE 5TH HATHAWAY’S POND BRAWL…

THE FOLLOWING IS THE ACTUAL BARNSTABLE POLICE PRESS RELEASE: On Sunday June 5, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm Barnstable Police Officers with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police responded to a disturbance call at Hathaway’s Pond in Hyannis. Barnstable Fire Department … Continue reading → The post ARRESTS MADE IN JUNE 5TH HATHAWAY’S POND BRAWL… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police make three arrests in connection with recent brawl at Hathaway’s Pond

HYANNIS – On Sunday June 5, 2022 at approximately 8:30 PM, Barnstable Police Officers with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police responded to a disturbance call at Hathaway’s Pond in Hyannis. Barnstable Fire Department also responded due to several parties reporting injuries from an altercation that had occurred prior to police arrival. One individual was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where they were treated for a head injury.
BARNSTABLE, MA

