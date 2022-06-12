Cape Cod Towns Get Money for Water Protection

HARWICH – The Harwich Conservation Trust has announced that the 2022 Harwich Volunteer Herring Count is now concluded as volunteer counters throughout the Cape have not seen new herring swimming upstream for several weeks. Volunteers with the organization had spent much of the last month cataloguing sightings of the once… .
I would like to express my concern that H 3039 would get your support or the support of any member of the Fall River delegation. An additional 3 cent tax per gallon on fuel would be burdensome on many Fall River residents with inflation at the point it is at and is expected to increase.
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health released a statement Wednesday, recommending that Newport closes Easton’s Beach for swimming. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson from the department of health, said that the bacteria levels in the beach water are too high. “RIDOH will continue to monitor...
Police spending is often the subject of debate in town halls across the country. The implications of the funding or lack thereof can be significant to the safety of the communities impacted. In Barnstable County, police expenses make up a significant component of overall town spending, but what Cape Cod towns invest the most in this vital service?
BOURNE – MassDOT recently announced that they and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have submitted grant applications for federal INFRA and MEGA funding to help replace the federally owned Bourne and Sagamore bridges. The request is part of the first round of the Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant Opportunity. The… .
CAPE COD BAY, Mass. — A family visiting from Iowa has quite a story to return home with after a charter boat trip off Cape Cod. The family was out for a day of fishing and learning about how locals catch a lobster when a large great white shark caught their eye.
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the Jason family for the loss of retired Lieutenant JoEllen Jason. Lt. Jason was a pioneer in the field, who mentored, broke down barriers, and paved the way for the future of the department. To...
A developer is planning to help create 120 new apartments on Route 6. At Wednesday’s Somerset Board of Selectmen meeting, Marc Landry, representing South Coast Hospitality out of Cranston RI, gave a presentation on how he wants to continue to develop Fairfield Commons. This time it would involve two apartment buildings with four stories.
June is peak strawberry season in New England, and with nice weather on tap for Saturday and Sunday, it'll be the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the bright red fruit.We've compiled a list of farms and communities in Massachusetts that are holding strawberry festivals this weekend. Click on the links below for more information.Wilson Farm (Lexington)June 17-19"A weekend full of fun activities, games, and delicious strawberries!"Lanni Orchards (Lunenburg)June 18-19"Pick your own strawberries. . . make your own strawberry shortcake, try a chocolate dipped strawberry. Tons of summer crafts, sit outside and listen to music and relax."Connors Farm (Danvers)June...
WEST BARNSTABLE – A bicyclist was injured in West Barnstable just after 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers were called to Prospect Street (Route 149) just past the Osterville/West Barnstable Road intersection. It was not immediately clear of the victim was hit by a car or fell off the bike. He was transported to Cape Cod
Many have been wondering why there are a bunch of dead fish down by the Fall River waterfront and it is a good question. The Fall River waterfront is one of, if not the most favorite spot for both locals and out-of-towners to spend warm sunny days. With a boardwalk and many sites to see, who can blame them. The last few days, however, the waterfront has had many, some say over one hundred, dead fish that have created an eyesore and a terrible smell.
WEST DENNIS, Mass. — A part of a West Dennis beach is closed after two piping plovers were accidentally killed by a vehicle late Friday night. Plovers are an endangered species. “People can go to other beaches. I just don’t see the fuss,” said Cheri Holland, who is a...
The South Shore is brimming with dining options that offer up the sea as a stunning backdrop. Massachusetts is blessed with a bounty of excellent seafood, and the summer months are the peak time to select a perfect venue for enjoying this excellent seafood. That’s why we’ve rounded up options...
BOURNE – Bourne Police want you to be aware that there are no CPR classes being conducted at the Bourne Public Library by the Board of Health or any other organization at this time. The Police Department is currently investigating reports of various individuals who found CPR classes online that fraudulently claimed to be offered
HYANNIS/BARNSTABLE – In a controversial reaction to a recent beach brawl, Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells and Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend announced yesterday – Thursday, June 9, 2022 – “that due to a series of recent public safety concerns, Hathaway’s Pond will be closed from 5 PM Friday, June 10th until 7:30 AM Monday, June 13th and from 5PM Friday, June 17th until 7:30 AM Tuesday, June 21st.”
BOURNE – The Sagamore Bridge was closed about 7 PM due to police activity. Motorists were urged to use the Bourne Bridge. A couple of minor crashes in the resulting traffic added to delays in the area. Update 8 PM: A situation with an emotionally disturbed person on the...
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — “The Vault Music Hall & Pub” in New Bedford announced on Sunday that it would be closing “effective immediately.”. Sunday’s announcement assured customers who had already bought tickets to upcoming shows, that their payment would be refunded. Those canceled shows...
THE FOLLOWING IS THE ACTUAL BARNSTABLE POLICE PRESS RELEASE: On Sunday June 5, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm Barnstable Police Officers with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police responded to a disturbance call at Hathaway’s Pond in Hyannis. Barnstable Fire Department … Continue reading → The post ARRESTS MADE IN JUNE 5TH HATHAWAY’S POND BRAWL… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
“On Monday, June 13, 2022 at 7:21pm, the Acushnet Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Perry Hill Road. A landscaper working at a job site on Cape Cod earlier today found what appeared to be an old hand grenade and brought it home to Acushnet.
HYANNIS – On Sunday June 5, 2022 at approximately 8:30 PM, Barnstable Police Officers with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police responded to a disturbance call at Hathaway’s Pond in Hyannis. Barnstable Fire Department also responded due to several parties reporting injuries from an altercation that had occurred prior to police arrival. One individual was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where they were treated for a head injury.
