Final Escape program eases reentry after incarceration

James Harrold was tardy Saturday, but the reason was a good one.

“I was running late today because I was taking my child to a basketball camp,” Harrold said. “But I would not have been able to take her to that basketball camp had it not been for some of the decisions and choices that I made since joining Life Together foundation.”

Harrold, a graduate of the April 2022 men’s Final Escape program, told the crowd at Temple Church of God in Christ at 672 S. Lauderdale St. about how Final Escape helped him after his incarceration. The event was a celebration of the one-year anniversary of the program that helps ex-offenders reenter society.

The first anniversary celebration of the Life Together Final Escape Program elicits praise from people at Temple Church of God in Christ. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

He spoke about the personal and professional difficulties facing ex-offenders hoping to find gainful employment. “I was trying to find a part-time job after being released and put on probation and I will tell you as an ex-offender it’s difficult to find not just a job, but a good job. A lot of ex-offenders have a lot to offer, and this program helped me understand that I also have a lot to offer.

“I will carry what I learned onto my children and teach them the difference between good and bad decisions, and not to look back, but to always look forward with hope.”

Final Escape is part of Life Together Inc., a 501(C)(3) organization established in 1992 by Bishop David Allen Hall, pastor of Temple Church of God in Christ.

Hall started Life Together to combat the prevalence of drugs, violence and poverty in the South Memphis area and subsequently launched successful campaigns for youths including cultural events, mentoring programs and social services.

“We are an ex-offender program, and we want ex-offenders to know that there is life after incarceration,” Bishop David Allen Hall said Saturday during first anniversary celebration of the Final Escape program at Temple Church of God in Christ. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

He started the Final Escape program through a collaboration with program Executive Director Yvonne Williams in 2021.

“Our purpose is to say to the ex-offender that we want restoration of all of your rights, we want restoration of your financial and economic capacity, we want you to continue your education and unite your families back together,” Hall said. “We are an ex-offender program, and we want ex-offenders to know that there is life after incarceration.”

Final Escape launched in March 2021. The program has two tracks — one for men and one for women.

The program involves two, one-hour classes per week for two months at the NAACP Center located on 588 Vance Ave. There are also virtual classes for those still incarcerated.

Williams says that the curriculum’s themes are a large part of students’ success.

Worshipers celebrate the first anniversary of the Life Together Final Escape Program at Temple Church of God in Christ at 672 S. Lauderdale St. The program is designed for incarcerated men and women as well as their families to help them stay out of prison and transition back into society. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“The core subjects focus on practical guidance, as revered in the book ‘Getting Out and Staying Out: A Black Man’s Guide to Success’ by Demico Booth,” Williams said. “During these sessions we share with the men about getting out and staying out of jail — the key to authentic manhood.”

The course for women is “Getting Out and Staying Out: Understanding Authentic Love,” and focuses on practical guidance on the concepts of genuine love, culture and their true identity to avoid toxicity in their lives and relationships.

Core competencies of the programs include anger management, conflict resolution, resume writing, public speaking and interviewing skills.

Family members of incarcerated individuals are also invited to participate in the program in scheduled classes twice a week at Temple Church of God in Christ.

Amy Weirich

After complimenting the parish’s high energy worship and music, District Attorney Amy Weirich took to the podium mid-ceremony.

Weirich said family inclusion in a recovery program is critical for ex-offenders is to ensure progress and success for their personal and professional lives.

“As a prosecutor for 32 years, I understand that when people get out of prison, it’s not just a magical wand we rub over their shoulders and hope and pray that they succeed,” Weirich said. “It takes much more than that.”

Touching on the Bible figure of Barnabus, who served as an encourager and mentor to others, Weirich said prayer, listening and action are essential to South Memphis making a turnaround when it comes to violent crime.

“I leave you with that formula because that’s all that it takes to turn this community around and reduce crime in this community,” Weirich said. “It takes all of us doing the right thing, every day for the right reason. And nobody wants you to succeed more than your district attorney.”

For more information of Life Together Inc.’s Final Escape program, click here .