ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Final Escape program eases reentry after incarceration

By Alicia Davidson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

James Harrold was tardy Saturday, but the reason was a good one.

“I was running late today because I was taking my child to a basketball camp,” Harrold said. “But I would not have been able to take her to that basketball camp had it not been for some of the decisions and choices that I made since joining Life Together foundation.”

Harrold, a graduate of the April 2022 men’s Final Escape program, told the crowd at Temple Church of God in Christ at 672 S. Lauderdale St. about how Final Escape helped him after his incarceration. The event was a celebration of the one-year anniversary of the program that helps ex-offenders reenter society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kbYV_0g8HxW3400

The first anniversary celebration of the Life Together Final Escape Program elicits praise from people at Temple Church of God in Christ. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

He spoke about the personal and professional difficulties facing ex-offenders hoping to find gainful employment. “I was trying to find a part-time job after being released and put on probation and I will tell you as an ex-offender it’s difficult to find not just a job, but a good job. A lot of ex-offenders have a lot to offer, and this program helped me understand that I also have a lot to offer.

“I will carry what I learned onto my children and teach them the difference between good and bad decisions, and not to look back, but to always look forward with hope.”

Final Escape is part of Life Together Inc., a 501(C)(3) organization established in 1992 by Bishop David Allen Hall, pastor of Temple Church of God in Christ.

Hall started Life Together to combat the prevalence of drugs, violence and poverty in the South Memphis area and subsequently launched successful campaigns for youths including cultural events, mentoring programs and social services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29B4pc_0g8HxW3400

“We are an ex-offender program, and we want ex-offenders to know that there is life after incarceration,” Bishop David Allen Hall said Saturday during first anniversary celebration of the Final Escape program at Temple Church of God in Christ. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

He started the Final Escape program through a collaboration with program Executive Director Yvonne Williams in 2021.

“Our purpose is to say to the ex-offender that we want restoration of all of your rights, we want restoration of your financial and economic capacity, we want you to continue your education and unite your families back together,” Hall said. “We are an ex-offender program, and we want ex-offenders to know that there is life after incarceration.”

Final Escape launched in March 2021. The program has two tracks — one for men and one for women.

The program involves two, one-hour classes per week for two months at the NAACP Center located on 588 Vance Ave. There are also virtual classes for those still incarcerated.

Williams says that the curriculum’s themes are a large part of  students’ success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RthRE_0g8HxW3400

Worshipers celebrate the first anniversary of the Life Together Final Escape Program at Temple Church of God in Christ at 672 S. Lauderdale St. The program is designed for incarcerated men and women as well as their families to help them stay out of prison and transition back into society. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“The core subjects focus on practical guidance, as revered in the book ‘Getting Out and Staying Out: A Black Man’s Guide to Success’ by Demico Booth,” Williams said. “During these sessions we share with the men about getting out and staying out of jail — the key to authentic manhood.”

The course for women is “Getting Out and Staying Out: Understanding Authentic Love,” and focuses on practical guidance on the concepts of genuine love, culture and their true identity to avoid toxicity in their lives and relationships.

Core competencies of the programs include anger management, conflict resolution, resume writing, public speaking and interviewing skills.

Family members of incarcerated individuals are also invited to participate in the program in scheduled classes twice a week at Temple Church of God in Christ.

Amy Weirich

After complimenting the parish’s high energy worship and music, District Attorney Amy Weirich took to the podium mid-ceremony.

Weirich said family inclusion in a recovery program is critical for ex-offenders is to ensure progress and success for their personal and professional lives.

“As a prosecutor for 32 years, I understand that when people get out of prison, it’s not just a magical wand we rub over their shoulders and hope and pray that they succeed,” Weirich said. “It takes much more than that.”

Touching on the Bible figure of Barnabus, who served as an encourager and mentor to others, Weirich said prayer, listening and action are essential to South Memphis making a turnaround when it comes to violent crime.

“I leave you with that formula because that’s all that it takes to turn this community around and reduce crime in this community,” Weirich said. “It takes all of us doing the right thing, every day for the right reason. And nobody wants you to succeed more than your district attorney.”

For more information of Life Together Inc.’s Final Escape program, click here .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Abuser and Victim Call Attention to Domestic Violence

MEMPHIS, TN — Domestic violence is not a respecter of persons, Greg Williamson, a former abuser, believes. “It’s multicultural,” he said. “Abusers come in many forms, different ages.”. Likewise for the victims. Many of them are women whom men have battered or degraded. Or both.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fake temporary tag arrests up, as problem grows

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement agencies in the Mid-South are finding more cars with fake temporary tags. They’re calling it a serious problem that’s only getting worse since WREG Investigators told you about it last summer. It allows drivers to skirt taxes and registration fees, and for some, it allows them to go undetected. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Carjackers sentenced to collective total of 41 years in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three carjackers who went on a crime spree in 2019 have been sentenced to a collective total of 41 years in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Terrance Moore, Angelo Smith, and Justin Huddleston were sentenced to a total of 492 months in prison for carjacking and brandishing a firearm […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
WREG

Why higher temperatures equal higher crime rates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Department of Justice report found that more people became victims of violent crime during the months of June, July and August over a 17-year period. Dr. Amaia Iratzoqui is a criminology professor at the University of Memphis and said there are several reasons why criminal behavior increases when it is hot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Law & Crime

Ex-Cop Acquitted of Raping a Crime Victim in Tennessee State Court Now Faces Federal Civil Rights Case

A former police officer for the Memphis Police Department has been federally indicted for allegedly raping a woman who reached out to report an incident of vandalism. Bridges Randle, 47, was acquitted in state court on the matter in 2018. Federal prosecutors nonetheless believe they have a civil rights case against him. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
ATLANTA, GA
actionnews5.com

Life expectancy for men in the U.S. continues to decline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - June is men’s health month and a new national survey found there is room for men to improve their physical, mental, and sexual health. Dr. Alex Pastuszak and Dr. Salvatore Giorgianni joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the surprising findings from the survey and why some men are not prioritizing their health.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temple Church Of God#Life Together Inc
DeSoto Times Today

Security threat shuts down Brown Missionary Baptist Church

A Southaven church was forced to close its doors for the day due to a potential security threat. According to Southaven Police, the church received a phone call around 11:56 on Wednesday from an individual threatening to “shoot up” the church. Church officials closed the campus and all...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

West Memphis nonprofit offers support during heat, inflation

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– A West Memphis organization is doing what it can to be a good neighbor not only during the crippling heat but also as the prices of groceries and gas rise. The team at the Good Neighbor Love Center in West Memphis said they’re here to help everyone. The center serves as the […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Teen rushed to LeBonheur after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is recovering after a brutal attack overnight in South Memphis Wednesday, officials say. The shooting took place in the area of Castalia Street and Dianne Cove just before 2 a.m. Officers located a 15 year old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
WREG

Teen accused of pointing gun at grandmother, firing shot at her vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a teen who was accused of pointing a gun at his grandmother after an argument over the house rules. According to police, in January of 2022, a 78-year-old woman reported that her grandson, identified as 19-year-old Courtney Granderson, had pointed a gun at her and fired a shot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One in custody after caller threatens to ‘shoot up’ Southaven church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi church evacuated its campuses Wednesday following a threat of a shooting at the church. Brown Missionary Baptist Church, with two campuses in Southaven, said all in-person events were canceled Wednesday. The church said in a statement that all staff members, volunteers, and students who were attending summer camp were safe […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
localmemphis.com

Memphis parents frustrated with MSCS

"Uneducated people cannot escape poverty. They don’t know how," said MSCS parent Jason Perry. "We are killing our people before they get to the 3rd grade.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Peer Power offering summer jobs for teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County schools students have a chance to earn money while working as tutors this summer. Peer Power is looking for Memphis Shelby County School students, 16 years old and up with a 3.0 or Higher GPA. Students can earn $15 an hour with up...
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy