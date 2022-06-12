ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Wrong Answers Only (in NYC)

thecomedybureau.com
 4 days ago

Wrong Answers Only is a game show where comedians compete to provide the...

thecomedybureau.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: NY Laughs @ Little Island (in NYC) 6/16

Though, technically, Summer doesn’t officially start until a week from now, it definitely feels like it’s here (thanks to climate change?). That definitely means there’s plenty of outdoor happenings that you can (and should) attend, especially in places that have seasons that aren’t LA. For NYC,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

Kevin & Kevin’s Wacky Shack! (in NYC)

Dubbed “one of the best shows in New York” by every comedian that has performed, Wacky Shack was by far Brooklyn’s best-kept secret over the past year. Nestled in a backyard behind a bodega in the heart of Bushwick, a descriptor which is beyond cliche, this independently run comedy show has never advertised yet always sells out. Produced and hosted by longtime friends and comedy veterans Kevin Casey White and Kevin O’Brien, Wacky Shack is bringing it’s signature house party style back to 2022!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

Above Average Live! (in NYC)

Join us for another Above Average Live! stand up show at the Brooklyn Brewery!. Featuring ALEX ENGLISH (SNL), MOSS PERRICONE (The Other Two), CATHERINE SHANNON, JULIA SHIPLETT (Comedy Central), and JORDAN CARLOS (FIRST WIVES CLUB). Hosted by ZACH TEAGUE & DREW LAUSCH. Doors at 7:30pm ET, Show at 8pm ET.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Entertainment
thecomedybureau.com

Summer Fling (in NYC)

Tracey Hassel (who’s back in town from LA) and Kyle Lewis (who’s here and here for it) reunite to bring you an evening of laughter and fundraising for gun safety. Featuring:. Ashley Gavin. Pumkin Escobar. Christiana Jackson. Khristen Wilson. Tess Tregelas. Blaze Mancillas. Ronnie Smith. Starts 8PM PT.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy