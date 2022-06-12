Wrong Answers Only (in NYC)

Dubbed “one of the best shows in New York” by every comedian that has performed, Wacky Shack was by far Brooklyn’s best-kept secret over the past year. Nestled in a backyard behind a bodega in the heart of Bushwick, a descriptor which is beyond cliche, this independently run comedy show has never advertised yet always sells out. Produced and hosted by longtime friends and comedy veterans Kevin Casey White and Kevin O’Brien, Wacky Shack is bringing it’s signature house party style back to 2022!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO