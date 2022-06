CARMEL – The buildup to the 2022 IHSAA boys state golf meet was a little different this year. There was the usual excitement of who will be contending for the state championship, and several Hamilton County teams are currently in the running after the first round of play Tuesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Guerin Catholic is the early leader, with Westfield a close second and Hamilton Southeastern waiting in the wings in fourth place. Noblesville is tied for eighth and not out of the equation.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO