Las Vegas, NV

QB Jaden Rashada Recaps Florida Gators Visits, Talks Upcoming Decision

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada’s latest flight — he claims to have taken over ten in the last week — landed in Las Vegas, Nev. on Friday evening, as the...

Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders won the last four games of the regular season in order to reach the AFC Playoffs last season with a 10-7 record. The Raiders ended up losing 26-19 in the AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Nevertheless, Las Vegas will look to use that momentum in order to propel themselves forward this season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy named as Knights head coach

Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy named as Knights head coach. Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy named as Knights …. “They were murdered by a coward”: El Monte police …. Procession held for El Monte officers killed in line …. 3 people shot at corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and...
EL MONTE, CA
reporterwings.com

‘Vomiting. The loss of strength’: Southwest heat drives health fears

LAS VEGAS — Cristian Sanchez’s crew was on the job site by 6 a.m. Saturday, when Las Vegas was just a balmy 90 degrees. By the end of their shift, ripping out dead grass to make way for drought-resistant vegetation, temperatures at Harry Reid International Airport would reach 109 degrees, tied for the daily record set in 1956. Another 109 the day before broke that day’s record, and set the mark for hottest day of the year, part of a late spring heat wave that also blistered Arizona, California, and much of the American southwest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Dave Kaval threatening Oakland with relocation yet again

At this point in time, just about everyone outside of the Oakland A’s are fed up with Dave Kaval. His position as a mouthpiece for ownership, and his constant flirtation with Las Vegas, have made him one of the more hated people in the franchise. It is a drastic change for someone who had once been viewed as a possible saviour for the organization.
OAKLAND, CA
City
Las Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com

Ice Cube talks about popularity of BIG3 League

Man arrested for beheading pregnant woman in Alton. Man accused of kidnapping, torturing woman inside …. Polls open at 7 a.m. for Tuesday’s primary election. Vegas Golden Gals ‘sparkle and shine for Vegas’. North Las Vegas Police search for missing 32-year-old …. F1 Las Vegas Track Layout. I...
LAS VEGAS, NV
internewscast.com

What is Scott Yancey Net Worth

Scott Yancey is a Las Vegas-based home flipper, author, teacher and reality television star who has a net worth of $20 million. That is a combine net worth with his wife, Amie Yancey. Scott Yancey is famous for his work on the A&E television show “Flipping Vegas”. Early...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report

Nevada GOP Picks Vegas Lawyer to Try to Unseat Democratic AG

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A right-wing lawyer who represented a church in a legal battle over Nevada’s COVID-19 restrictions has earned a chance to try to unseat the Democratic attorney general in November. Sigal Chattah beat another Las Vegas lawyer, Tisha Black, in Tuesday’s GOP primary. She’ll face...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

All About the Noodles

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Noodles and Company have officially opened their first Las Vegas location and we are so excited to welcome them to our city. Jillian Lopez chats with Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne about their menu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

9 Best Dog Parks In Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, there is always something fun for you to do. There are also a variety of dog parks to visit if you are looking to have a fun day with your furry friend. Dog parks are great places to let your dog exercise and meet new friends. Dog...
LAS VEGAS, NV
routesonline.com

Air Transat Returns To Vegas After Seven Years

Canada’s Air Transat will begin scheduled service to Las Vegas in November, marking its return to the US city for the first time in seven years. Flights from Montreal (YUL) to Las Vegas Harry Reid (LAS) will start on Nov. 3, operating four times per week using Airbus A321neo aircraft. Service will be on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.
LAS VEGAS, NV
oaklandmagazine.com

Top 5 Best Breakfast/Brunch Spots in Oakland and the East Bay

Here are the 2022 Top 5 Best Breakfast/Brunch Spots as voted for by residents in Oakland and throughout the East Bay:. (actually 6 Top Breakfast / Brunch spots with a tie) The Oakland Magazine Winner in the category of Best Breakfast/Brunch Spots in Oakland and the East Bay in 2022 is:
OAKLAND, CA

Community Policy