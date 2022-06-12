ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mercedes-AMG ONE hypercar will come with Sennheiser True Wireless earbuds

By Spencer Hart
The Mercedes-AMG One will arrive later this year to give lucky owners an authentic Formula 1 racing experience on the road. Now, thanks to a new partnership between Sennheiser and AMG, we know the audio setup that will feature in the futuristic hypercar.

The new collaboration hopes to combine the 'future of driving performance' and the 'future of audio' in the new Mercedes-AMG One.

If you need a refresher, the two-seat Mercedes-AMG One promises to bring the most modern and efficient Formula 1 hybrid technology almost one-to-one from the racetrack to the road.

It combines an overwhelming racetrack performance with exemplary efficiency. The AMG One's plug-in hybrid powertrain produces more than 1,000 hp and will reach a breath-taking maximum speed of over 350 km/h.

​If that wasn't enough, to augment the driving experience, the Sennheiser Ambeo Mobility division will provide owners of AMG One with optimised, smart-controlled Momentum True Wireless earbuds .

These will allow occupants to listen to music when driving on the road and to attenuate the engine sound.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

The Momentum True Wireless earbuds are ergonomically designed for the best possible fit and to reduce fatigue, so drivers can wear them without discomfort.

Sennheiser promises up to 28-hours of battery life from charging on the go using the supplied case.

The earbuds are co-branded with the AMG-Mercedes and Sennheiser names.

“Momentum True Wireless is the perfect match for a car as powerful as the Mercedes-AMG One, as they enable users to enjoy incredible high-fidelity sound even in noisy environments thanks to their advanced Active Noise Cancellation feature.

"And when greater situational awareness is needed, the Transparent Hearing feature lets the wearer blend in outside ambient sound at a touch” explained Frank Foppe, Sennheiser True Wireless Product Manager.

