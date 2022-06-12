ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

Summer 2022 Taste of Tysons Restaurant Guide

By VivaTysons Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet on historic Church Street in the heart of Vienna, Bazin’s on Church continues to exceed the expectations of the town’s discriminating diners. Chef Patrick Bazin’s modern American cuisine is simply extraordinary. Stop in for a drink at the bar or a delicious meal in their comfortable and casual dining area....

alxnow.com

Indo-Chinese restaurant Indochen opens in Hyatt Centric Old Town

There’s a new reason to go to the Hyatt Centric Old Town. Indo-Chinese restaurant Indochen is now open at the hotel (1625 King Street) serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. This is the second Indochen in Alexandria, after its location at 4906 Brenman Park Drive in Cameron Station. The menu...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Pupatella Pizza and Pressed juice bar arrive at the Mosaic District

Pupatella Neapolitan Pizza and a juice bar from Pressed are fully open for business at the Mosaic District in Merrifield. After roughly 10 months of construction and other preparations, Pupatella announced on Monday (June 13) that its newest location is now operating seven days a week, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
MERRIFIELD, VA
theburn.com

Roadhouse Momo & Grill opens its doors in Ashburn Village

It’s opening day at the Roadhouse Momo & Grill restaurant in Ashburn. The new Nepali restaurant has set up shop in the Ashburn Village Shopping Center. The space has been given an extreme makeover since the previous tenant — a barbecue joint — left in 2019. Chairs and booth backs embroidered with the name of the restaurant fill the space and a well-stocked bar runs along the back wall of the dining room.
ASHBURN, VA
theburn.com

Sneak peek at the future Ted’s Bulletin in Ashburn

The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant coming to Ashburn’s One Loudoun center is under construction — with crews onsite daily renovating the space. Now, we’ve got a sneak peek at what the Ted’s should look like when it opens. A series of artist renderings show the...
ASHBURN, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The Towering Seven-Layer Cakes at this Alexandria Diner Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Temperance Puffer might sound like a character straight from a Charles Dickens novel, but she is a real person, currently alive, and baking a giant cake that will be served at the dessert bar at the center of Beeliner Diner in Alexandria. The entire cake weighs between 25 and 35 pounds, says co-owner Markos Panas, and a single slice feeds three to four people.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Plant-based Israeli street food restaurant opens in Bethesda

Shouk, a plant-based restaurant serving Israeli street food, has opened at 5436 Westbard Ave. in Bethesda. Shouk CEO Ran Nussbacher confirmed the opening in a text message to Bethesda Beat on Monday. Shouk opened its first location in Washington, D.C., six years ago and has since expanded its presence in...
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Popeyes is Selling its Two Piece Chicken Deal for $.59 All Week

Now through June 19, Popeyes is selling its 2-piece Signature Chicken for just 59 cents, the same price as when Popeyes first opened in 1972. To get the deal, you need to order the chicken through the Popeyes mobile app and spend at least $5. The deal is not available through on-line ordering apps.
CLARKSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Shouk, a Plant-Based, Kosher Street Food Restaurant, Has Opened it’s Second MoCo Location (Bethesda)

Back in April 2021, Shouk announced that it would be opening two new locations this fall– one in Westwood Shopping Center in Bethesda, and another in Rockville’s Montrose Shopping Center. The Rockville location opened in November and the newest location at 5436 Westbard Avenue in the Westwood shopping center is now open and you can view the menu or place an order here.
BETHESDA, MD
tysonsreporter.com

Neighborhood Expert: Favorite summer Vienna events

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. The Town of Vienna has a lot to offer throughout the summer in...
VIENNA, VA
Washingtonian.com

Experience Artful Amenities, Elegant Interiors, and Spacious Floor Plans at MUSE

With highly anticipated new models delivering soon, there’s never been a more opportune time to schedule your tour at MUSE. Experience first-hand the elegant interiors, spacious floor plans, breathtaking Potomac River views, and art-inspired amenities which define elevated MUSE living in beloved Old Town, Alexandria. Presenting an array of...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

First Look at Lapu Lapu Breakfast Sandwiches in Kentlands

Lapu Lapu at 216 Market St W. in Gaithersburg opened on Sunday, June 5, and is continuing its soft opening with a schedule of Wednesday-Sunday from 7am-3pm. The new restaurant has taken over the 325 square foot storefront that was formerly home to Tex-Mex restaurant Peppers, located next to Vasili’s in the Kentlands. It will specialize in breakfast sandwiches and will have a few tables available for outdoor seating.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
ffxnow.com

Bear spotted around Belle Haven, crossing GW Parkway

Possibly to find an easy meal or explore its landscape after a winter hibernation, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. A bear was sighted in the Belle Haven area on Thursday (June 9), and one Nextdoor user snapped some photos of it crossing George Washington Memorial Parkway near Belle View Boulevard, not too far from the Mount Vernon Trail.
BELLE HAVEN, VA
alxnow.com

Poll: Have you gone for a swim yet in Alexandria

Technically it’s still spring, but with the warm and sunny weather it feels like summer is in full force and locals are hitting the pools. Alexandria’s city-owned pools opened in late May, though many private pools around town have also opened over the last month. There are three...
Apartment Therapy

A One-Bedroom Rental Was Turned into a Two-Bedroom Thanks to a Clever Layout

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a single mom, and for a few years my son and I lived with my parents to save money. During this time, I dreamed about my next home constantly! I knew that I wanted to live in Arlington to be closer to Washington, D.C. and to live in a walkable area, but the housing is very expensive. So I decided that I would save money by finding a one-bedroom and creating a “bedroom space” for my son to have when he is home part-time from college. I searched for a while to find a floor plan that would work. There are so many apartment buildings in Arlington but many of them have compact, modern layouts that use space too efficiently to make my plan work. For this reason, I knew I needed an older building, and I didn’t mind because I love the aesthetics of older homes. My building was built in 1966, so not super old but it fits with the retro style that I admire.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Juneteenth Weekend Guide: Ways to celebrate in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Juneteenth is this weekend and many across the country will be celebrating the holiday. For some historical context, Juneteenth represents the day when enslaved people were informed in Galveston, Texas by Union General Gordon Granger that the Civil War ended and that they were free on June 19, 1865, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
WASHINGTON, DC

