David Pierce & Players

GREENVILLE — Texas took control early and won a weather-delayed third game of the Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament at East Carolina, 11-1, on Sunday. The matchup was scheduled to get underway at 4 p.m., but was postponed to 5:06 p.m. due to weather considerations. Play was halted at 5:25 p.m. and didn’t resume until 10:15 p.m.

GREENVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO