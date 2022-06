Sales of residential real estate in the county continue to lag behind sales of past years. Last month, there were 31 home sales in Leelanau County, the fewest for the month dating back to 2015, with the exception of May 2020, when the world was in the midst of the pandemic. At the same time, it appears that demand has not lessened, as demonstrated by the increasing average price and the decreasing number of days a home is on the market.

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO