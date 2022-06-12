Event Search

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden, MI

leelanauticker.com
 4 days ago

An art/craft show that will feature nature themed artists with...

www.leelanauticker.com

leelanauticker.com

Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City

Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
leelanauticker.com

Madeline Turns 30 With A Nod To A Much Older History

It's a tale of two Madelines. The schooner Madeline was built in 1845 and carried freight such as iron and fish around Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and beyond. The schooner Madeline was built between 1985 and 1990 and serves as an active source of history. The former plied the waters...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Invasive Species Network Invites Leelanau Homeowners To Replace Their Japanese Barberry (An Invasive Tick-Magnet) At Upcoming "Trade-Up Days"

The Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network (ISN) announces its fifth annual Japanese Barberry Trade-Up Days, events encouraging the removal of invasive barberry and its replacement with habitat-friendly alternatives. ISN gives landowners three opportunities to bring in their removed barberry shrubs to be disposed of correctly. In exchange, locals can receive coupons good for a non-invasive alternative or service from a participating "Go Beyond Beauty" program business.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI

