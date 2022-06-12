ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyfriend Dungeon's getting free DLC with three new dateable weapons

By Jody Macgregor
 3 days ago

Boyfriend Dungeon, the hybrid action-RPG and dating sim where magical talking weapons transform into cuties you can take on dates around town, is getting a free expansion called Secret Weapons. The DLC will add a new dungeon and three new weapons, one of whom is the boss of said dungeon, as well as adding a few more songs for the soundtrack.

The new weapons are a hammer named Leah, an axe named Jonah—a character whose brief cameo in the existing game has had players begging for his reappearance ever since—and a whip named Dr. Holmes. This previously unannounced addition was designed by Ikumi Nakamura, former creative director on Ghostwire: Tokyo and artist on The Evil Within series, and will be voiced by streamer Kathleen 'Loserfruit' Belsten .

"Designing Dr. Holmes was an exciting job for me," Nakamura said. "The character was created through conversations with Tanya [X. Short, lead designer and captain of Kitfox Games] and the team, and several ideas were developed and vetted. It was an honor to be involved in a game with such a diverse worldview as Boyfriend Dungeon."

Kitfox Games also just announced that it will be publishing Mossfield Origins , a cozy citybuilder about self-sustenance designed by Studio Any Percent. Boyfriend Dungeon is currently available on Steam , itch.io , and the Epic Games Store . The Secret Weapons update will be out "later this summer".

