Controversy around material sustainability scores has stoked recent criticism with Higg once again at the center. Following a New York Times article published this week — alleging big fashion has buoyed big plastic and maintained biases against natural fibers — Amina Razvi, chief executive officer of Sustainable Apparel Coalition (which Higg used to be part of before becoming a separate tech company producing the Higg Index) issued a statement on LinkedIn.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO